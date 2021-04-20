PREP BASEBALL: Outdone by Science: Science Hill wallops Tennessee High, 18-6, sweeps Big 7 Conference series from Vikings

The ‘Toppers answered with two in the fourth and steadily pulled away, but Tennessee High’s five-run frame offered coach Preston Roberts some silver lining.

“Number one, obviously that’s one of the best teams in the state,” Roberts said. “And on top of that, they’re playing at a peak level. I told our guys, ‘Tip your cap to them.’ They’re already a really good team and then they’re playing really good baseball. …

“We get down in that 9-nothing hole early and being able to cut the lead in half there and to get within four runs there midway through the game. The guys that I coach don’t quit. They handle adversity well.”

Cole Presson was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a stolen base for Tennessee High. Logan Quales was 2-for-3 with an RBI double.

Science Hill’s Connor Hyatt was 1-for-2 with three walks and four runs scored. Landon Smelser was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, two steals and a walk.

Gavin Briggs was 3-for-4 with three runs, a double and an RBI. Jaxon Diamond was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.