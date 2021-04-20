PREP BASEBALL: Outdone by Science: Science Hill wallops Tennessee High, 18-6, sweeps Big 7 Conference series from Vikings

Science Hill’s baseball team had to battle for seven innings against Tennessee High to clinch a share of the Big Seven Conference title on Monday.
That wasn’t the case when the Hilltoppers clinched the league outright on Tuesday at Tod Houston Field.
Jack Torbett’s three-run home run ignited a six-run first inning and the ‘Toppers rolled to an 18-6, six-inning victory.
Science Hill won its ninth straight game while improving to 10-0 in the league and 19-7 overall. Tennessee High fell to 6-4 and 15-9.
“I’m proud of the guys,” Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards said, “but it’s hard for me knowing you’re just playing for a seed. The district tournament’s gonna be so tough. These guys are good. Boone’s good. Crockett and Dobyns-Bennett – they’re all good. So it’s hard for me to – I can’t look at this until the season’s over, really.”
Torbett, who entered with a team-leading .417 average, went 2-for-5 with three runs, three RBIs and two stolen bases. He also tripled to right-center field after lining a double down the left field line in Monday’s victory.
“Jack’s been hitting it to all fields,” Edwards said, “but he’s hit some balls really hard to the opposite field, for sure.”
Tennessee High appeared intent on making a game of it. Brayden Blevins, Cole Presson and Logan Quales all doubled during a five-run third that Gregory Harris capped with a long home run to center field. It got the Vikings within 9-5.
The ‘Toppers answered with two in the fourth and steadily pulled away, but Tennessee High’s five-run frame offered coach Preston Roberts some silver lining.
“Number one, obviously that’s one of the best teams in the state,” Roberts said. “And on top of that, they’re playing at a peak level. I told our guys, ‘Tip your cap to them.’ They’re already a really good team and then they’re playing really good baseball. …
“We get down in that 9-nothing hole early and being able to cut the lead in half there and to get within four runs there midway through the game. The guys that I coach don’t quit. They handle adversity well.”
Cole Presson was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a stolen base for Tennessee High. Logan Quales was 2-for-3 with an RBI double.
Science Hill’s Connor Hyatt was 1-for-2 with three walks and four runs scored. Landon Smelser was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, two steals and a walk.
Gavin Briggs was 3-for-4 with three runs, a double and an RBI. Jaxon Diamond was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
“Right now they’re all having really good approaches,” Edwards said. “They’re not trying to get too big and I feel like they’re taking what the pitchers are giving ‘em. We’re trying to get better as we get closer to May.”
Right-hander Caleb McBride allowed one run in 2 1/3 innings for the victory. He allowed two hits, walked two and struck out four.
Quales took the loss, allowing six runs in 2/3 of an inning.
Tennessee High third baseman Evan Mutter left the game in the second inning after diving for a Diamond ground ball that hit him in his left eye socket. Mutter entered the game hitting a team-leading .465 and singled through the middle in his lone at-bat.
“We’ll have to see (with Mutter’s status),” Roberts said. “I’m really proud of the competitiveness of my guys. The scoreboard’s not going to reflect that tonight, and that’s okay. Everybody around the Tri-Cities is gonna see that score and think that our guys didn’t compete. This bunch right here competes every night.”
Tennessee High will host Elizabethton on Friday at 7 p.m. Science Hill will visit Hardin Valley on Friday at 6 p.m.