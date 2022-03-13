PREP BASEBALL: Northeast Tennessee Glance

SULLIVAN EAST PATRIOTS

Coach: Mike Breuninger

Season opener: March 14, at West Ridge; home opener: March 15, vs. West Ridge

2021 Record: 14-16

Key losses: Luke Hale (now playing at King).

Key returnees: Dylan Bartley, Sr., 1B, 3B, P (.442 in 2021); Corbin Dickenson, Jr., SS (.333); Justice Dillard, C (.341), Tyson Mitchell, Jr., P (1.68 ERA).

Strengths: Pitching should keep the Patriots in games.

What needs the most work: Inexperience in a few positions.

Expectations: We are looking forward to the new conference,” Breuninger said. “It should be very competitive. Our goal is to get better as the season goes along, and be playing our best baseball come May.”

District 1-AAA Favorite: Tennessee High.

Coach’s comment: We look forward to the start of the season. This looks like it’s going to be a fun group to coach.”

TENNESSEE HIGH VIKINGS

Coach: Preston Roberts

Season opener: March 14, at Daniel Boone; home opener: March 18, Gate City.

2021 Record: 24-12.

Key losses: CJ Henley (Belmont Abbey); Mason Johns (King); Bryce Snyder; Cole Presson.

Key returners: Brayden Blevins, IF/P (.356, 5 2B, 4 HR, 39 RBI, 3-1, 25 K, 5.95 ERA); Evan Mutter, IF (.430, 11 2B, 30 RBI); Garrett Embree, C (.313, 7 2B, 1 HR, 30 RBI); Gregory Harris, OF (.247, 7 2B, 3 3B, 3 HR, 18 RBI); Logan Quales, IF/P (.328, 7 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 24 RBI, 2-3, 30 K, 3.45 ERA); Garrett Cross (.370, .550 OBP, 16 R); Noah Smith, P (4-0, 26 K, 2.06 ERA); Payne Ladd, P (2-2, 18 K, 6.30 ERA).

Strengths: Pitching, offensive depth.

What needs the most work: Overall team defense.

Expectations: Compete for District 1-AAA championship, make deep playoff run.

District 1-AAA Favorite: Unicoi County.

Coach’s comment: “I really like the makeup of this team. We have different personalities that mesh well together in the clubhouse and on the field. We are sort of a veteran team with several returning starters. The goal is obviously to, stay healthy, get better as the season progresses and make a run in the postseason like we have in the past several years.”

