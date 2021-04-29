PREP BASEBALL: Never too old: Moore takes over Holston baseball at 65

“We’ve been hitting the ball well in batting practice, so it was great to come out and see that tonight,” Moore said. “I was proud of them, but we have a lot of work left.”

It has been a seamless shift from the old coach to the new boss for the players.

“He coached pretty much all of us on JV,” said Holston senior second baseman Braxton Vannoy. “So yeah, it was a pretty easy transition.”

Vannoy added two hits for Holston, which saw all 10 guys on the roster reach base at least once.

Eastside coach Chris Clay probably felt like he aged 65 years after watching his team issue 15 walks. The Spartans play J.I. Burton today in a marquee Cumberland District showdown.

“I hope we play better Friday,” Clay said. “Holston played good and we didn’t play good and that’s kind of the long and short of it.”

Moore is already focusing on getting more wins as the Cavaliers have games against J.I. Burton, Chilhowie and Northwood on the docket next week. His enthusiasm is that of a man half his age.

“I love the game and love being around these kids,” Bill Moore said. “They keep me young.”