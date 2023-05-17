A few batters have probably uttered some unkind words under their breath after being robbed of what they thought was a surefire hit due to flashy fielding by Tennessee High senior shortstop Evan Mutter.

Opposing pitchers probably didn’t have many niceties to say to themselves after serving up one of Mutter’s mammoth home runs.

Getting it done with some nifty glove work and a powerful swing, Mutter will look to put in some more quality work as the Tennessee High Vikings (24-5) face the Halls Red Devils (18-10) today at 6:30 p.m. in Game 1 of a TSSAA Class AAA best-of-three sub-state series at Tod Houston Field.

Game 2 is scheduled for Friday at 1:30 p.m. with a third game (if necessary) to immediately follow.

The TSSAA adopted a best-of-three format for the sub-state round (also known as the sectional) after previously using a winner-take-all single game. The Vikings vanquished Gibbs, 16-3, last season in a sub-state smackdown as Mutter went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and scored four runs.

“I was more of a fan of the one game, honestly,” Mutter said. “I think it helps the away teams that they have at least two games. The one game really brought out the intense atmosphere and the anticipation for the one game. But now that it’s a series, we hope to set the tone with the first game and take care of business.”

Mutter has been taking care of business from his shortstop position as the Carson-Newman University signee has committed just four errors in owning a .952 fielding percentage.

“The best I’ve ever had [at shortstop],” said THS coach Preston Roberts. “No errors in conference play.”

Zero errors and plenty of highlights.

“He had a nice backhand in the hole for a great play against either Sullivan East or Volunteer. He makes some crazy plays in practice also,” said Tennessee High senior pitcher/infielder Rylan Henard. “He makes the hard plays look easy sometimes.”

That comes from taking groundball after groundball in perfecting his craft.

“Defense is the most important aspect of my game,” Mutter said. “No matter how I’m hitting one day, I make sure to not take it to the field because that could hurt my team even more. I would definitely say defense comes first. Nothing beats making a good play in the field.”

He also happens to be a tough out at the plate.

Mutter has connected for a team-high seven home runs.

“I feel like I bring a lot to the lineup,” Mutter said. “Especially getting on base. I get walked a lot and that gives guys behind me like Andrew Dingus and Gage Graziano a lot of chances to get RBIs and they are very good at getting them.”

Mutter singled and walked three times as Tennessee High rolled to a 9-2 win over Greeneville on Sunday in the finals of the Region 1-AAA tournament.

“We played the best game we have all year,” Mutter said. “We really clicked and all started focusing on how we could contribute to the team and scoring runs. Nobody was selfish at all. … What I like most about this team is that we are all really close, and everyone wants to win. Especially now in the postseason we all just want to be as good as we can be. We all want what best for each other.”

Oh yeah, he also brought it on defense as well in the performance against the Greene Devils.

“There was a play with two outs and a runner in scoring position,” said Tennessee High pitcher Kaleb Feathers. “The ball was hit straight up the middle, he fielded it clean and got the last out to end the inning. … He’s incredibly smooth and his hands are definitely some of the best on the team.”

Halls figures to put the ball in play today as Nick Curry, Nolan Faust, Luke Lawson, Cooper Faust, Lucas Duncan and Cole Burnette all have batting averages above .300. Kayden Daniels (5-1) and Tucker Vance lead the pitching staff for veteran coach Doug Polston’s club.

“I know that Tennessee High is very well-coached and have some very talented players,” Polston said. “They have several kids back from last year’s state tournament team and based on what I know don’t appear to have very many flaws.”

That includes the guy manning shortstop who is carrying on a family tradition.

Mutter’s father, Doodle, was a former catcher and pitcher for the Vikings who graduated in 1990.

“He certainly loves that I’m playing for Tennessee High,” Mutter said. “He’s always motivated to be the best I can be. He’s coached me since I was young and still tries.”