PREP BASEBALL: Mutter returns from eye injury to help lead THS past Boone, 9-7

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Six days after leaving Tod Houston Field in pain, Evan Mutter departed the place on Monday night with a grin he couldn’t contain.
In his first game back from an eye injury, Mutter blasted a RBI double and drew a walk as the Tennessee High Vikings rallied for a 9-7 Big Seven Conference baseball win over the Daniel Boone Trailblazers.
While playing third base in an 18-6 loss to Science Hill last Tuesday, a groundball off the bat of Jaxon Diamond of the Hilltoppers took a bad hop and hit Mutter squarely in the left eye. It was a scary scene as he was taken to the hospital for further examination.
“We were really concerned in the immediacy of it, because of a lot of the blurred vision,” said THS coach Preston Roberts. “The next day he felt a little better, but still couldn’t see far away or peripherally. The next day it got a little better and continued over the weekend … I texted him today and he said he was back 100 percent and felt great.”
There was no apprehension for Mutter, a sophomore who doubled in his second at-bat on Monday to get the Vikings on the board. The only residual effects were some bruising around his eye.
“Oh no – I wasn’t nervous or scared,” Mutter said. “It was just a bad hop and it happens.”
What happened for his squad on Monday night was yet another game in which the relentless bunch from Bristol battled back.
THS (17-9, 7-4) erased deficits of 3-0 and 6-2 on Monday and took the lead for the first time thanks to a five-run outburst in the bottom of the fifth inning.
“They’ve done this all year,” Roberts said. “That’s what we preach – we’re always in it until the last out.”
Garrett Cross drove in the tying run with a pinch-hit RBI single for the Vikings.
“Garrett’s been swinging the lights out in batting practice,” Roberts said. “He struggled early on in the year, trying to do too much. About midway through the year, he started to find it and get more at-bats. He’s been swinging it well the last few weeks.”
The clutch hit by Cross off the second pitch thrown by Boone reliever Kaleb Worley further showcased the strong stable of hitters possessed by the Vikings.
“We’ve got some depth on the bench, guys that I trust,” Roberts said. “If one guy is not getting it done necessarily – whether in the field or at the plate – we made a few key substitutions and those guys produced.”
Logan Quales went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for THS and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch. Shortstop C.J. Henley hammered out two hits and made some nice defensive plays, Bryce Snyder contributed two hits and Brayden Blevins did not allow an earned run in three solid innings of relief on the mound.
Boone (16-9, 7-4) bashed out 11 hits, but all of them were singles and it was one fewer knock than Tennessee High recorded. Leadoff man Brogan Jones had three hits and two RBIs in the loss.
“We figured if we scored seven runs, we should win,” said Trailblazers coach Scott Hagy. “Our pitching has carried us all year. [Starter] Preston [Miller] obviously didn’t have his best stuff and left some pitches up that they took good swings on and barreled up. We knew it was going to be a battle.”
THS, Boone and Dobyns-Bennett are all jockeying for the second seed for the TSSAA District 1-AAA tournament. Tennessee High and Daniel Boone meet again today in Gray.
Mutter can see clearly that his Vikings are ready for the season’s stretch run.
“We just strung hits together tonight and we competed as a team,” Mutter said. “When we do that, we can play with anybody there is. … We feel good. We think we’re finally coming close to where we need to be.”
