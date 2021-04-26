PREP BASEBALL: Mutter returns from eye injury to help lead THS past Boone, 9-7

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Six days after leaving Tod Houston Field in pain, Evan Mutter departed the place on Monday night with a grin he couldn’t contain.

In his first game back from an eye injury, Mutter blasted a RBI double and drew a walk as the Tennessee High Vikings rallied for a 9-7 Big Seven Conference baseball win over the Daniel Boone Trailblazers.

While playing third base in an 18-6 loss to Science Hill last Tuesday, a groundball off the bat of Jaxon Diamond of the Hilltoppers took a bad hop and hit Mutter squarely in the left eye. It was a scary scene as he was taken to the hospital for further examination.

“We were really concerned in the immediacy of it, because of a lot of the blurred vision,” said THS coach Preston Roberts. “The next day he felt a little better, but still couldn’t see far away or peripherally. The next day it got a little better and continued over the weekend … I texted him today and he said he was back 100 percent and felt great.”

There was no apprehension for Mutter, a sophomore who doubled in his second at-bat on Monday to get the Vikings on the board. The only residual effects were some bruising around his eye.

“Oh no – I wasn’t nervous or scared,” Mutter said. “It was just a bad hop and it happens.”