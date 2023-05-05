COEBURN, Va. – After the graduation of 10 seniors and eight starters, Honaker Tigers baseball coach Chris Anderson entered this season looking for a few good men.

Enter Connor Musick.

The freshman right-hander improved his record 4-1 Friday as the Tigers downed the Eastside Spartans 16-7 in a battle of district champions.

“I didn’t feel any pressure coming in,” Musick said. “I wanted to stay within myself and not let the game get too big.”

Honaker clinched the Black Diamond District title this week, while Eastside continued its domination of the Cumberland. The two champions battled for three hours and 30 minutes on Friday.

Musick allowed just three hits and struck out five before being relieved by freshman Jake Hilton in the sixth inning.

“I just let my teammates back me up and worked to keep my fastball down,” said Musick, who has an earned run average of under 2.00. “I grew up watching and practicing with all those seniors from last season, and they were great guys to learn from.”

What were the thoughts of Anderson after the loss of so many players?

“It was a little intimidating,” Anderson said. “We actually have six starters now that are either freshmen or sophomores.”

That’s why the contribution of Musick has been so vital.

“When you have a talented guy like that, that makes the transition a lot easier,” Anderson said.

The Tigers collected eight hits against six Eastside pitchers. Logan Boyd, Trevor Lester and Hilton each supplied two hits.

“We talked all week about this chance to measure ourselves against a really good Eastside program with the best coach in Southwest Virginia (Chris Clay) in my opinion,” Anderson said. “We’re blessed to have a bunch of hard workers and I feel good about how we performed tonight.”

Rugged senior catcher Jax Horn was the only returning starter for the Tigers from last season’s 10-10 squad that advanced to the quarterfinals of the Region 1D tournament.

Horn, Musick and leadoff hitter Matt Nunley are all hitting just under .400 on the season as Honaker has earned nine wins.

On Tuesday, Horn crafted a five-inning no-hitter as the Tigers clinched the BDD trophy with a 14-0 win over Twin Valley.

Eastside (13-4) clinched its latest crown Thursday with a 10-0 victory against Rye Cove as powerful Eli McCoy and Tanner Perry combined to throw a five-inning no-hitter.

The Spartans managed five hits on Friday. Adam Burke collected a two-run single, while Clay Ward and Landon Nixon added run-scoring singles.

“We got things locked-up playoff-wise Thursday night, we just wanted to see some guys in different positions in this game,” Clay said. “We will follow that approach again next week.”

The defense of Christopher Steele in left field and Jaxsyn Collins in center were bright spots for Eastside.

“We did some good things and some bad things against a very good Honaker team,” Clay said.

McCoy, Perry and Ward are all hitting over .350 for Eastside.

The game was slowed by a total of 21 walks.