PREP BASEBALL: Matthew Buchanan hurls Lebanon past Virginia High, 2-0

BRISTOL, Va. – Two of the best high school baseball programs in the area played like two of the top programs on Tuesday night.
A large crowd at DeVault Stadium was treated to a dandy as the Lebanon Pioneers remained undefeated with a 2-0 victory over the Virginia High Bearcats in a highly-anticipated Southwest District showdown.
Senior pitcher Matthew Buchanan of the Pioneers once again played the starring role.
“It’s always a tough game whenever you play Virginia High,” Buchanan said. “Any game we win against them is pretty sweet. It always takes a lot to win and it’s always fun if you get it.”
The Bearcats had some opportunities against the lefty, the initial one came in the first inning. Dalton Taylor coaxed a walk and when a pickoff attempt wasn’t caught, Taylor sprinted to third.
A high percentage of runners on third, with no one out score. It didn’t happen for Virginia High. Buchanan sandwiched two strikeouts between a flyout to short center field to leave Taylor stranded.
“You have to tip your hat to Matthew Buchanan,” said Virginia High coach Mark Daniels. “The guy is first class. [Coach] Doc [Adams] does a great job, they are just a solid ballclub one through nine.
“I’m proud of my guys, they showed up and played. We had some opportunities there early, I thought our approach was better than when we faced Lebanon earlier, we cut down on our strikeouts but once again the better team won.”
Buchanan pitched the complete game, taking the limit of 105 pitches to record the 21 outs. He struck out seven and scattered four hits.
“My stuff was not on today,” Buchanan said. “I was having trouble controlling the fastball. I had to work through some things. With baserunners on, you have to keep your composure, go at the batters and do your best with it.”
Lebanon (9-0, 7-0) scored both of its runs with a two-out rally in the third. Buchanan singled to right and Anthony Houchins followed with a single up the middle. Preston Steele came to the plate and drove a 2-0 pitch off the wall in deep center.
“I think anywhere else it would have been a homer, but it had to be here,” Steele said. “It felt really good off the bat, but what can you do, it got the job done.”
Virginia High (5-4, 3-4) had at least one base runner the first five innings. The best chance to score came in the fifth for the Bearcats, when a couple of walks put the tying run on with two outs.
With Ty Weaver on third a pitch in the dirt got away from Lebanon catcher Hunter Hertig. But Hertig quickly recovered the ball and flipped to Buchanan who tagged Weaver on a close play for the third out of the inning.
Buchanan was stellar the final two innings, retiring the final six batters he faced to put the notch in the win column.
“It’s never comfortable when you come over here,” Lebanon coach Doc Adams said. “I just praise the Lord we got out of here with a victory, that’s all I was looking for.
“When we play Virginia High, you can throw away the records, it’s going to be a fight. Their man [Cole Hartsock] shut our bats down again. We had the one big hit, I’m just happy to get out of here with a W. That’s all that matters.”
The season is far from over for the Pioneers as three more SWD games remain against Tazewell, Marion, and Richlands.
“We have a big one Thursday [when they host Tazewell],” remarked Adams. “Tazewell only has one loss, if we can get by them, that will put us two games up with two to play. We need to win this district, forget about down the road, we have to win the district first.”