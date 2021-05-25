PREP BASEBALL: Matthew Buchanan hurls Lebanon past Virginia High, 2-0

Buchanan pitched the complete game, taking the limit of 105 pitches to record the 21 outs. He struck out seven and scattered four hits.

“My stuff was not on today,” Buchanan said. “I was having trouble controlling the fastball. I had to work through some things. With baserunners on, you have to keep your composure, go at the batters and do your best with it.”

Lebanon (9-0, 7-0) scored both of its runs with a two-out rally in the third. Buchanan singled to right and Anthony Houchins followed with a single up the middle. Preston Steele came to the plate and drove a 2-0 pitch off the wall in deep center.

“I think anywhere else it would have been a homer, but it had to be here,” Steele said. “It felt really good off the bat, but what can you do, it got the job done.”

Virginia High (5-4, 3-4) had at least one base runner the first five innings. The best chance to score came in the fifth for the Bearcats, when a couple of walks put the tying run on with two outs.

With Ty Weaver on third a pitch in the dirt got away from Lebanon catcher Hunter Hertig. But Hertig quickly recovered the ball and flipped to Buchanan who tagged Weaver on a close play for the third out of the inning.