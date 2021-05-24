PREP BASEBALL: Lebanon's Buchanan brothers a tough duo on the mound

The same has been said often about Matthew Buchanan, the University of Virginia signee who will pitch for the Bristol State Liners of the new-look Appalachian League this summer.

He hasn’t logged many innings thus far with the truncated 2021 VHSL schedule, but he’s ready to go for the season’s stretch run. Senior Preston Steele and freshman Dagan Barton also have pitching victories for Lebanon this season.

“With the shortened season and the extra help on the mound, it has allowed me to come into the games more fresh,” Matthew Buchanan said. “It is comforting knowing we have other arms available that can come in during those big spots, like Seth did against Virginia High that night.”

Matthew Buchanan has had some of the best moments of his high school career against the bunch from Bristol.

“Matthew is definitely one of the top lefties in the state,” Daniels said. “I have been coaching for a long time and never had a no-hitter thrown against us and he has done it twice. It is not only his velocity, but he has quality offspeed stuff with great command and control. He truly is a complete pitcher.”