PREP BASEBALL: Lebanon's Buchanan brothers a tough duo on the mound

It’s often said that pitchers pumping fastballs past hitters over and over again are throwing BBs.
In the case of Lebanon High School’s baseball squad, throwing BBs also has another meaning.
As in the Buchanan Brothers.
Matthew Buchanan, a senior left-hander, is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA, having struck out 22 batters and allowed only two hits in 12 dominant innings of work for the Pioneers.
Seth Buchanan, a sophomore righty, is 4-0 with a 0.93 ERA, ringing up 24 strikeouts and five walks over the course of 15 innings.
The older brother will get the starting assignment on the mound tonight as Lebanon (8-0) squares off with Virginia High (5-3) in a Southwest District showdown at Bristol’s DeVault Stadium.
For Matthew Buchanan, the game of baseball has always been a family affair.
“It has been extremely fun pitching, playing and practicing with Seth this year,” he said. “We started playing together when I was 9-years-old and he was 7 until we went different paths with our travel teams. That’s one of the biggest things we missed out on by losing last year [due to the COVID-19 pandemic].
“I also had the privilege to play with my older brother, Cole, when I was a freshman and he was a senior. So, it has just been nice to play baseball with both of my brothers.”
Matthew and Seth Buchanan played starring roles as Lebanon earned a 1-0, 11-inning victory over Virginia High on May 6.
Matthew Buchanan got the start and recorded 15 strikeouts over seven scoreless innings as Cole Hartsock of the Bearcats matched zeroes with him.
“Lebanon kept putting pressure on us with runners in scoring position and we kept making plays to get out of it,” said Virginia High coach Mark Daniels. “We could not do much offensively.”
Seth Buchanan tossed the final four innings and struck out nine to get the win. The younger Buchanan also drove in Hunter Hertig with the game-winning run on a RBI hit in the bottom of the 11th inning.
Seth Buchanan has been one of Southwest Virginia’s top newcomers and tossed a no-hitter last week against Marion.
“He’s just under control and has composure,” said Lebanon coach Doc Adams. “He’s been a warrior so far. In that Virginia High game, he got upset after being thrown out at the plate trying to score. That kind of fired him up and I think he threw the ball harder than Matthew did that night. He’s just really mature.”
Big brother has been impressed.
“Seth’s performance – you couldn’t ask for anymore,” Matthew Buchanan said. “He is a gamer. He is the kid you want with you in those tough games. You never want to bet against him.”
The same has been said often about Matthew Buchanan, the University of Virginia signee who will pitch for the Bristol State Liners of the new-look Appalachian League this summer.
He hasn’t logged many innings thus far with the truncated 2021 VHSL schedule, but he’s ready to go for the season’s stretch run. Senior Preston Steele and freshman Dagan Barton also have pitching victories for Lebanon this season.
“With the shortened season and the extra help on the mound, it has allowed me to come into the games more fresh,” Matthew Buchanan said. “It is comforting knowing we have other arms available that can come in during those big spots, like Seth did against Virginia High that night.”
Matthew Buchanan has had some of the best moments of his high school career against the bunch from Bristol.
“Matthew is definitely one of the top lefties in the state,” Daniels said. “I have been coaching for a long time and never had a no-hitter thrown against us and he has done it twice. It is not only his velocity, but he has quality offspeed stuff with great command and control. He truly is a complete pitcher.”
Lebanon is one of just two unbeaten baseball teams still standing in far Southwest Virginia – Abingdon is the other – and everybody expected that to be the case for a veteran team that finished as VHSL Class 2 runner-up in 2019. The Pioneers have been able to carry that heavy weight of those expectations and have outscored the opposition 100-10 thus far.
“From day one, we’ve just tried to play one game at a time and tried to get better in practice,” Adams said. “After we got through that first game against Virginia High, we focused a little more. We have seven seniors out of 11 kids, so I don’t have to tell them much. … We’re not putting the cart before the horse. We’re not taking anybody lightly. My job right now is to get them ready for Tuesday night.”
Expect a big crowd at DeVault Stadium to gather this evening to catch a glimpse of Buchanan in the venue where he will pitch this summer as well.
“It seems we always have a fun game when we face off against Virginia High,” Matthew Buchanan said. “They always seem to put up a fight. It is more of a rush because it is more competitive and we have been back-and-forth with each other for several years.”
