PREP BASEBALL: Lebanon scores 10 straight, rolls past Honaker, 14-2

HONAKER, Va. – The Lebanon Pioneers scored the last 10 runs of the game, pulling away for a 14-2 non-district victory over Honaker at Tom Harding Field on Thursday night.

“This is our second time out, a good win,” said Lebanon veteran coach Doc Adams whose club beat Castlewood 17-0 earlier in the week. “I’m always pleased to get a win, but I thought we had some things that we need to clean up.

“My two young kids, my sophomore and freshman threw the ball well for five innings. They kept us in the ballgame and didn’t throw too many pitches. Overall, it was a decent outing.”

Sophomore Seth Buchanan, the brother of University of Virginia signee Matthew Buchanan, threw the first three innings, striking out three. Freshman lefty Dagan Barton was very effective throwing the next two innings to get the win. Barton had four strikeouts.

Much of the offense was supplied by catcher Hunter Hertig, who displayed a lot of talent at the plate for Lebanon (2-0). The senior went 3-for-5 with five RBIs and scored twice. With all the runs driven in, Hertig certainly likes to hit with runners on in pressure situations.