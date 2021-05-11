PREP BASEBALL: Lebanon remains unbeaten, tops ‘Dogs

Nothing seemed to go right for Tazewell (3-1, 2-1). Three pitchers combined to issue four bases on balls and hit six Lebanon batters. The Bulldogs were unable to get any momentum or pose a serious threat to pressure the Pioneers.

“Coming into the game, we knew we had to limit our mistakes,” said Tazewell coach Mike Fowler. “We had to throw strikes, and we hit six batters, that’s not something we’ve done in our other games. We had been throwing the ball really well and throwing strikes. We just didn’t stick to our game plan but it’s on me. I have to get them on board and get them ready for the next game.”

Lebanon (4-0, 3-0) plated four runs in the first inning to take the pressure off. Anthony Houchins and Preston Steele were hit by pitches. Hunter Hertig followed with a run scoring single. Seth Buchanan grounded into a fielder’s choice. After Zach Hertig walked, Barton came through with a clutch two-run single to right. Nick Belcher reached on an error that allowed the fourth run to cross the plate.

“Those runs definitely boosted my confidence,” Seth Buchanan said. “It’s especially nice when you’re starting, knowing you already have some runs on the board.”

Seth Buchanan had gained confidence, pitching the final four innings in the 11-inning win against Virginia High.