CHILHOWIE, Va. – Seth Buchanan found out recently that he would be playing for the Appalachian League’s Bristol State Liners this summer. In the meantime, he’s starring for a high school baseball team that appears to be in a league of its own as the favorites to win a state championship.

The senior right-hander struck out 10 batters in pitching four scoreless innings and also had two hits as the Lebanon Pioneers cruised to a 13-0, five-inning Hogoheegee District win over the Chilhowie Warriors on Thursday.

Lebanon (16-2, 8-0) was nearly flawless in all phases of the game on Thursday and the Pioneers have won their eight league games by an aggregate count of 110-10.

“We came to play today and I think it showed,” Buchanan said.

Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson tipped his hat to the opponent from Russell County, which blew open the game by scoring seven times in the fourth inning.

“You know they got pitching, they can play defense and they are much better hitters than they were last year,” Robinson said. “Another thing is their baserunning. They are on another level. We made six errors today and when you’re that fast and they have that threat, they make you make bad throws sometimes.”

Leadoff hitter Zach Hertig is the main culprit as the senior speedster is an on-base machine and wreaks havoc once he’s on the basepaths.

“He’s all you need in a leadoff,” Buchanan said. “He works the count almost every time and comes up with clutch hits.”

Hertig walked once and connected for two singles on Thursday, coming around to score on each occasion.

“I know if I get on base,” Hertig said. “I have confidence in people to get me in.”

Nathan Phillips added three hits and three RBIs for the Pioneers, while pitching a perfect fifth inning. Eli Breeding contributed three hits to the victory and drove in two runs.

Then there was Buchanan, who proved once again why he is one of the best two-way players in Southwest Virginia.

He had a RBI triple in the third inning.

On the mound, he yielded five singles and walked one batter.

He struck out the final three batters he faced.

“He threw the ball well today,” said Lebanon coach Cody Compton. “At the plate he hit the ball well and had good at-bats. Seth’s been hitting the ball really hard.”

How hard, exactly?

The Virginia Military Institute (VMI) signee entered Thursday’s game with a .500 batting average to go along with a .651 on-base percentage.

“I’m seeing it pretty well and a lot of it is my approach,” Buchanan said. “I am looking for fastball and trying to square those up and go up the middle with it.”

He has struck out 54 batters in 31 innings of work on the mound.

What impresses Hertig most about his talented teammate?

“His confidence,” Hertig said. “He goes in the box knowing he can hit the guy pitching and goes on the mound knowing he can shove it past somebody.”

Buchanan’s name will appear on the 2023 roster of the State Liners, an amateur wooden-bat team his older brother, Matthew, pitched for in 2021 before joining the University of Virginia Cavaliers.

Seth Buchanan will be joined by teammates from colleges such as Missouri, Penn State and Utah.

“That’s pretty awesome,” Buchanan said. “I’m excited to get up there and play. It will be tough, no doubt. That’s a lot of good competition, but that will help me.”

Chilhowie (11-6, 5-2) put together threats in the second and fourth innings against Buchanan, but couldn’t push a run across.

Ben Kilbourne and Isaac Booth led off with consecutive singles in both frames, but were stranded each time.

Dawson Tuell had the other hit for the Warriors.

Chilhowie hosts Rural Retreat today in an important game.

“We didn’t come in here thinking this was the game,” Robinson said. “We put ourselves in position to make it mean something, but now we’re looking at the tournament and that two-seed. … I feel like we’ve figured a lot of things out. It’s just a matter of us playing our best when it matters most and it’s getting ready to matter a lot.”

Chilhowie stunned Lebanon in last year’s Region 1D title game and the Pioneers saw their season end a few days later with a state quarterfinal loss to Grayson County.

Those season-ending setbacks stung and Lebanon appears like a team that is bound and determined to win them all from here on out.

“Our team chemistry is really good so far and I think we have a good chance to go pretty far,” Buchanan said.