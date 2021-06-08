PREP BASEBALL: Lebanon brings out the bats, hammers Richlands 21-4

“We’re coming in and working every day,” Hertig said. “I’m just proud of everyone. We’re focused and hopefully we can keep our bats hot and keep going on.”

Hertig was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and had an infrequent sacrifice fly that scored two runs. He hit a ball to deep center that scored Matthew Buchanan from third and Preston Steele from second base.

“We’ve been hitting a lot in practice,” Hertig said. “Coach Adams and Coach [Cody] Compton have been helping us a lot. I was really pleased with how everyone was swinging the bats.”

The Pioneers banged out 16 hits, with seven players having two or more hits. Although they went without a homer, they hit five doubles. Lebanon put the game away in the third inning with 10 hits that led to 12 runs.

“That’s what I’ve been wanting,” Adams said. “I want this whole team to hit. We’ve put some extra time in the last few days, hopefully it will pay off and we can get these bats right, keep our defense playing well and keep our good pitching.”