PREP BASEBALL: Johns leads Tennessee High past Pioneers with arm and bat

BRISTOL, Tenn. — After losing 9-7 at David Crockett on Monday and spotting the Pioneers a 3-0 lead after one and a half innings on Tuesday, it would’ve been easy for Tennessee High’s baseball team to hang its collective head.
Instead, it hung 14 runs on three Crockett pitchers, which was way more than starting pitcher Mason Johns would need in a 14-6 Big Seven Conference victory at Tod Houston Field.
The Vikings improved to 4-2 in the league and 8-2 overall. Crockett fell to 3-1 and 5-2.
Tennessee High’s Brayden Blevins’ capped a six-run second with a two-run home run off the side of Crockett’s team bus and Johns pitched six innings for the victory and had three hits and two RBIs at the plate.
A senior, Johns (2-1) reached his 120-pitch limit while striking out cleanup batter Dakota Stout with a fastball to strand two runners in the sixth, preserving a 10-6 lead. He emotionally exited the field afterward, like a hiker reaching a mountaintop.
“The emotion came from just gassing it,” Johns said. “I was getting really tired. That very last pitch was the pitch that would’ve gotten me out of the game. So I just had that attitude of, ‘I’m going to execute this pitch.’”
Vikings coach Preston Roberts commended Johns for holding a good-hitting team to six hits in the friendly confines of the Vikings’ home.
“For him to hold (down) that lineup in this ballpark – they are a really good-hitting team and they take healthy swings – was really impressive,” Roberts said. “He wanted the ball. At a hundred pitches, he said, ‘I’m feeling good. I’m ready to go.’ And we sent him back out there in the sixth and he shut ‘em down.”
Johns said he was familiar with many of the Crockett hitters via travel ball.
“I just had that mindset of, ‘I’m better than you. I’m gonna get you out,’” Johns said. “You’ve gotta have that mindset.”
Johns allowed six hits, seven walks and five earned runs. He struck out 11.
“We came out and had a good approach in the first couple of innings and we kind of got away from it,” David Crockett coach Spencer Street said. “And obviously, if you don’t have a good approach and you’re not doing what you’re supposed to at the plate, they’re gonna eat you alive. The Johns kid’s slider was good and we allowed him to get into counts where he could utilize that pitch.”
Johns helped his cause by going 3-for-4 with three runs, two doubles and two RBIs.
Evan Mutter went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, a walk and a sacrifice fly. Blevins, who pitched a hitless seventh to finish it, was 2-for-4 with the home run, a double, two RBIs and a walk.
“I had really good faith in my team that they would put up the runs that we needed to win this ballgame,” Johns said. “We’ve been on and off this whole year, so we’re trying to find our hitting groove. And I felt like if I had the energy that I had on the mound that it would soon come that we would start hitting the ball very well.”
The emotion of Blevins’ blast going off the Crockett bus almost seemed to be worth more than two runs.
“That was amazing,” Johns said. “I was looking – that was an absolute nuke. It sparked a rally.”
Roberts was pleased to see the mental toughness displayed by his players.
“It’s all about how you respond after a tough loss, and I felt like we responded really well,” Roberts said. “We played good team baseball. … I was really proud of our offense up and down the lineup.”
Shortstop Garrett Leonard gave the Pioneers a 2-0 lead with a two-out, two-run double off the fence in center field in the top of the first. Mason Britton made it 3-0 when he led off the top of the second with a home run to left field.
But Johns settled down, allowing one hit to the ensuing 21 batters.
David Crockett starting pitcher Isaac Cook took the loss, allowing six runs on six hits and two walks in 1 2/3 innings.