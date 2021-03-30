PREP BASEBALL: Johns leads Tennessee High past Pioneers with arm and bat

“I had really good faith in my team that they would put up the runs that we needed to win this ballgame,” Johns said. “We’ve been on and off this whole year, so we’re trying to find our hitting groove. And I felt like if I had the energy that I had on the mound that it would soon come that we would start hitting the ball very well.”

The emotion of Blevins’ blast going off the Crockett bus almost seemed to be worth more than two runs.

“That was amazing,” Johns said. “I was looking – that was an absolute nuke. It sparked a rally.”

Roberts was pleased to see the mental toughness displayed by his players.

“It’s all about how you respond after a tough loss, and I felt like we responded really well,” Roberts said. “We played good team baseball. … I was really proud of our offense up and down the lineup.”

Shortstop Garrett Leonard gave the Pioneers a 2-0 lead with a two-out, two-run double off the fence in center field in the top of the first. Mason Britton made it 3-0 when he led off the top of the second with a home run to left field.

But Johns settled down, allowing one hit to the ensuing 21 batters.