PREP BASEBALL: John Battle, LCA to meet twice in the spring

The John Battle Trojans suffered a close loss in last year’s VHSL Class 2 state baseball finals, while the Liberty Christian Academy Bulldogs narrowly won the VHSL Class 3 state title in 2022.

Those two teams are once again pegged to be serious contenders for championships this spring and will square off in a highly-anticipated home-and-home series.

Battle travels to Lynchburg to face LCA on March 18, while the Bulldogs come to Bristol on April 12.

The Trojans suffered a 4-2 loss to Appomattox in last June’s title game, while LCA earned a 6-5 walk-off win over the Abingdon Falcons to claim its title.

Both teams happen to be coached by guys who were left-handed pitchers in the big leagues.

Battle boss Jimmy Gobble suited up for the Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox in a MLB career that spanned from 2003-2009.

Liberty Christian coach Randy Tomlin played for the Pittsburgh Pirates from 1990-94 and pitched six strong innings against the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the 1991 National League Championship Series.

When John Battle revealed its schedule last week via its social media platforms, those two contests jumped off the screen for folks who follow high school baseball in the Commonwealth.

“We tried to schedule a game last year, but just couldn’t get it done,” Gobble said. “Randy and I kept in touch and we really wanted to play each other this year and were able to work it out. I was proactive early with getting in touch with schools we wanted to play. They are constantly in the run for a [Class 3] title and Randy is a great baseball coach with an excellent program.”

Battle will play both Class 3 finalists from a year ago as the Trojans tangle with Mountain 7 District rival Abingdon twice in the regular season as usual: April 11 on the road and May 5 at home.

Another Class 3 team, Christiansburg, is John Battle’s opponent on April 7, while three games with Providence Academy of Johnson City, Tennessee – coached by ex-MLB catcher Jeff Reed – are on the docket as well.

“I think this schedule is our toughest yet and it should be a good opportunity for us,” Gobble said. “I’m excited to see how we perform this season. Our district will be tough again this year, so hopefully this spring there’s a lot of great high school ball played around our area.”

Battle went 20-9 last season en route to the Region 2D crown and will return standouts such as Evan Hankins, Porter Gobble, Noah Sills, Elijah Childress, Gavin Ratliff, Landon Odum and Ryan Mix among others.

The season-opener for the Trojans is March 17 at home against the Virginia High Bearcats.

“We obviously want to compete at a high level, but ideally we just control who we are and stay consistent with our goals and allow our practice habits to help us be prepared for the year,” Jimmy Gobble said. “We lost three great seniors last year and we will have big shoes to fill, but I think overall we are a solid [Class 2] team and are capable of competing at a high level.”