PREP BASEBALL: In lieu of naming a 2020 BHC player of the year, here's a salute to 155 seniors from 32 area schools who saw their season shortened due to the pandemic

The Bristol Herald Courier has selected a baseball player of the year for decades and Lebanon High School left-handed pitcher Matthew Buchanan was the recipient of the 2019 award after a stellar sophomore season for the Pioneers.
However, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic shuttered the season in Southwest Virginia and only allowed Tennessee High (2-2), Sullivan Central (2-0) and Sullivan East (1-2) on the Northeast Tennessee side got a few games in before their season was also called.
So, in lieu of a traditional player of the year, the sports department decided to honor 155 seniors – from Chilhowie’s Logan Adams to Hurley’s Tyler Young – who were unable to complete a final season on the high school level they had worked so hard for.
The following is a list of the senior baseball players submitted by 32 schools:
Logan Adams, Chilhowie, OF
Austin Adkins, Hurley, OF
Zach Anderson, Tennessee High, P
Isaiah Artrip, Castlewood, OF
J.J. Ashby, Chilhowie, 2B/SS
Landon Atkins, Graham, C/3B
R.J. Bandrimer, Rural Retreat, 3B/P
Austin Barlow, Northwood, C/P
Mason Barnett, Gate City, P/1B
Cam Bartee, Union, P/SS
Ray Berry, Chilhowie, P/SS
Jordan Bishop, Wise County Central, P
Carson Blackburn, Holston, P/3B
Jalen Bledsoe, Rye Cove, OF
Corey Blodgett, Twin Springs, OF
Jacob Boardwine, Lebanon, 1B
Ethan Bombailey, Sullivan Central, 3B/P
Trey Booker, Graham, OF/P
Jadon Boothe, Abingdon, OF/P
Garett Bowman, John Battle, P/OF/1B
Michael Bradley, Virginia High, P/SS
Tanner Branham, J.I. Burton, C
Zach Brown, Patrick Henry, OF
Mason Buckland, Sullivan Central, OF/P
Gabe Buckles, Graham, 2B/C/P
Isaiah Bush, Gate City, OF
Mason Caldwell, Union, Utility
Connor Cantrell, Grundy, P
Luke Carter, Northwood, SS/P
Perry Casaday, Sullivan East, SS
Seth Chambers, Rye Cove, OF
Ethan Chapman, Rye Cove, OF
Wade Clevinger, Grundy, C
John Clifton, Virginia High, OF
Cole Cline, Graham, C
Jonah Cochrane, J.I. Burton, OF
Logan Cole, Grundy, 2B
Jon Compton, Gate City, C
Jack Cooper, Grundy, OF
Brody Counts, Ridgeview, 1B
Dylan Cunningham, John Battle, OF
Isaac Dalton, Graham, 3B/OF/P
Lukas Deel, Ridgeview, 2B/P
Colin Dixon, Graham, 1B/3B
Lucas Doss, Chilhowie, OF
Channing Estep, Hurley, P
Jacob Fields, Sullivan Central, 1B
Levi Fields, Union, OF
Junior Francisco, George Wythe, OF
Seth Freeman, Hurley, OF
Wesley Gilman, Rural Retreat, P/SS/2B
Jared Goins, Honaker, DH/Infielder
Tyler Grizzle, Grundy, P/1B
Austin Hagy, Hurley, 1B
Christian Hall, Lebanon, OF
Dylan Hall, Hurley, 1B
Ethan Hall, Union, OF
Tyler Hamm, Gate City, P/OF
Dustin Hardin, Hurley, 2B
Matthew Hardin, Rye Cove, 3B
Alex Hawk, Sullivan East, P
Timmy Hess, Ridgeview, OF/P
Daniel Hicks, Tennessee High, 1B
Isaac Hood, Sullivan Central, SS/P
Tielor Horne, John Battle, Utility/DH
Nolan Hoss, Virginia High, P/3B
Isaac Hudlow, Sullivan East, 2B
Bryce Hughes, Castlewood, P/OF
Holden Hunnicutt, J.I. Burton, OF
Jonathan Hurley, Hurley, 3B
Shade Johnson, Northwood, Utility
Jett Jones, Sullivan East, C
Isaiah Justice, Graham, P/OF
John A. Justus, Hurley, C
Corbin Kilgore, Twin Springs, OF
Brandon Kyle, Hurley, OF
Jonas Lane, Abingdon, C
Braxton Langston, Marion, SS
Ty Larimer, Tazewell, 3B
Canaan Stacy Lawson, J.I. Burton, OF
Daemai Lester, J.I. Burton, OF
Devin Lester, Graham, OF/2B/P
Chandler Long, Castlewood, 3B/SS
Avery Mabe, George Wythe, P/SS
D’Andre Mack, Gate City, OF
Clay Maggard, J.I. Burton, OF
Kade Martin, Lee High, OF
Ethan Mayo, John Battle, 1B/P
Jacob McClanahan, Hurley, DH
Jake McCoy, Grundy, P/SS
E.J. McDaniel, Wise County Central, OF
Dayson McMillian, George Wythe, OF
Gibson McPeek, Holston, OF
Alex Meadows, Twin Valley, 1B
Blake Meadows, Grundy, OF/P
Colton Medley, Richlands, Utility
Mason Menefee, Graham, OF/SS/P
Lucas Messer, Wise County Central, OF
Drew Meyers, Gate City, P/OF
Casey Michael, Thomas Walker, 3B/P
Levi Miller, Honaker, OF
Ryan Millinger, Holston, SS/P
Devin Millsaps, Chilhowie, OF
Hayden Morgan, Graham, P/OF
Cole Mullins, Union, C
Kent Musick, Lebanon, OF
Cade Myers, Tazewell, SS
Colton Null, Richlands, OF
Justin Olinger, Marion, 1B
Ethan Phipps, Richlands, P
Zane Poe, John Battle, OF/SS/P
Levi Price, Holston, 1B/P
Izaiah Pritt, Lebanon, 1B
Reece Proffitt, Tennessee High, OF
Tyler Puckett, Tazewell, OF
Justin Reed, Twin Springs, P/SS
Kolby Reed, Lee High, P/Infielder
Chris Rouse, Holston, P/SS
Chase Salyers, Ridgeview, OF
Trey Sells, Sullivan Central, OF/P
Justin Sexton, Eastside, 3B/P
Jordan Shelton, Twin Valley, P/3B
Cade Simmons, Richlands, SS/P
Cole Simmons, George Wythe, SS/OF
Jackson Slone, Hurley, OF
Cody Smith, Patrick Henry, OF
Logan Smith, Lebanon, OF
Kasey Snead, Holston, OF
Tyler Spriggs, J.I. Burton, 1B
Colby Sprouse, Rural Retreat, P/SS
Randall Stacy, Hurley, P
Mason Steele, Holston, C
Tyler Tabor, Lee High, SS/P
Will Tarter, Richlands, 2B
Cam Taylor, Tazewell, 1B
Chase Taylor, Holston, DH/1B/OF
Colby Taylor, Patrick Henry, P/SS
Jacob Taylor, Northwood, DH
Tyler Thompson, Chilhowie, OF
Shawn Tiller, Honaker, 3B/P
Landon Trent, Eastside, SS/P
Lance Tudor, Tennessee High, P/OF
Jacob Vance, Castlewood, OF
Grayson Waddle, Abingdon, 1B/P
Sam Webb, Graham, 1B/C
Casey White, Lebanon, 1B/3B/P
Dylan White, Sullivan East, OF/P
Micah Whitt, John Battle, 3B/SS/P
Noah Willis, George Wythe, 2B
Tyler Wilson, Richlands, OF/P
Colton Wimmer, Graham, SS/P
Zac Winstead, Sullivan Central, OF/P
Jay Wolfe, Twin Springs, OF
Devan Young, Union, 1B
Tyler Young, Hurley, OF
