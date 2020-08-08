You have permission to edit this article.
PREP BASEBALL: In lieu of naming a 2020 BHC player of the year, here's a salute to 155 seniors from 32 area schools who saw their season shortened due to the pandemic
PREP BASEBALL: In lieu of naming a 2020 BHC player of the year, here's a salute to 155 seniors from 32 area schools who saw their season shortened due to the pandemic

Wise Central vs Lebanon Baseball

Wise Central starting pitcher Jordan Bishop

 David Crigger/BHC

The Bristol Herald Courier has selected a baseball player of the year for decades and Lebanon High School left-handed pitcher Matthew Buchanan was the recipient of the 2019 award after a stellar sophomore season for the Pioneers.

However, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic shuttered the season in Southwest Virginia and only allowed Tennessee High (2-2), Sullivan Central (2-0) and Sullivan East (1-2) on the Northeast Tennessee side got a few games in before their season was also called.

So, in lieu of a traditional player of the year, the sports department decided to honor 155 seniors – from Chilhowie’s Logan Adams to Hurley’s Tyler Young – who were unable to complete a final season on the high school level they had worked so hard for.

The following is a list of the senior baseball players submitted by 32 schools:

Logan Adams, Chilhowie, OF

Austin Adkins, Hurley, OF

Zach Anderson, Tennessee High, P

Isaiah Artrip, Castlewood, OF

J.J. Ashby, Chilhowie, 2B/SS

Landon Atkins, Graham, C/3B

R.J. Bandrimer, Rural Retreat, 3B/P

Austin Barlow, Northwood, C/P

Mason Barnett, Gate City, P/1B

Cam Bartee, Union, P/SS

Ray Berry, Chilhowie, P/SS

Jordan Bishop, Wise County Central, P

Carson Blackburn, Holston, P/3B

Jalen Bledsoe, Rye Cove, OF

Corey Blodgett, Twin Springs, OF

Jacob Boardwine, Lebanon, 1B

Ethan Bombailey, Sullivan Central, 3B/P

Trey Booker, Graham, OF/P

Jadon Boothe, Abingdon, OF/P

Garett Bowman, John Battle, P/OF/1B

Michael Bradley, Virginia High, P/SS

Battle vs VHS baseball

Virginia High's Michael Bradley takes a cut on a Battle pitch Wednesday evening.

Tanner Branham, J.I. Burton, C

Zach Brown, Patrick Henry, OF

Mason Buckland, Sullivan Central, OF/P

Gabe Buckles, Graham, 2B/C/P

Isaiah Bush, Gate City, OF

Mason Caldwell, Union, Utility

Connor Cantrell, Grundy, P

Luke Carter, Northwood, SS/P

Sullivan Central vs Sullivan East

East starting pitcher Perry Casaday

Perry Casaday, Sullivan East, SS

Seth Chambers, Rye Cove, OF

Ethan Chapman, Rye Cove, OF

Wade Clevinger, Grundy, C

John Clifton, Virginia High, OF

Cole Cline, Graham, C

Jonah Cochrane, J.I. Burton, OF

JI Burton vs Twin Springs Baseball

JI Burton #11 Jonah Cochrane catches a fly ball as #7 Tyrell Ingram looks on to end the second inning against Twin Springs on Wednesday.

Logan Cole, Grundy, 2B

Jon Compton, Gate City, C

Jack Cooper, Grundy, OF

Brody Counts, Ridgeview, 1B

Dylan Cunningham, John Battle, OF

Isaac Dalton, Graham, 3B/OF/P

Lukas Deel, Ridgeview, 2B/P

Colin Dixon, Graham, 1B/3B

Lucas Doss, Chilhowie, OF

Channing Estep, Hurley, P

Jacob Fields, Sullivan Central, 1B

Levi Fields, Union, OF

Junior Francisco, George Wythe, OF

Seth Freeman, Hurley, OF

Wesley Gilman, Rural Retreat, P/SS/2B

Jared Goins, Honaker, DH/Infielder

Tyler Grizzle, Grundy, P/1B

Austin Hagy, Hurley, 1B

Christian Hall, Lebanon, OF

Dylan Hall, Hurley, 1B

Ethan Hall, Union, OF

Tyler Hamm, Gate City, P/OF

Dustin Hardin, Hurley, 2B

Matthew Hardin, Rye Cove, 3B

Alex Hawk, Sullivan East, P

Timmy Hess, Ridgeview, OF/P

Daniel Hicks, Tennessee High, 1B

Isaac Hood, Sullivan Central, SS/P

Tielor Horne, John Battle, Utility/DH

Nolan Hoss, Virginia High, P/3B

Isaac Hudlow, Sullivan East, 2B

Bryce Hughes, Castlewood, P/OF

Holden Hunnicutt, J.I. Burton, OF

Jonathan Hurley, Hurley, 3B

Shade Johnson, Northwood, Utility

Jett Jones, Sullivan East, C

Isaiah Justice, Graham, P/OF

John A. Justus, Hurley, C

Corbin Kilgore, Twin Springs, OF

Brandon Kyle, Hurley, OF

Jonas Lane, Abingdon, C

Braxton Langston, Marion, SS

Ty Larimer, Tazewell, 3B

Canaan Stacy Lawson, J.I. Burton, OF

Daemai Lester, J.I. Burton, OF

Devin Lester, Graham, OF/2B/P

Chandler Long, Castlewood, 3B/SS

Avery Mabe

Avery Mabe

Avery Mabe, George Wythe, P/SS

D’Andre Mack, Gate City, OF

Clay Maggard, J.I. Burton, OF

Kade Martin, Lee High, OF

Ethan Mayo, John Battle, 1B/P

Jacob McClanahan, Hurley, DH

Jake McCoy, Grundy, P/SS

E.J. McDaniel, Wise County Central, OF

Dayson McMillian, George Wythe, OF

Gibson McPeek, Holston, OF

Alex Meadows, Twin Valley, 1B

Blake Meadows, Grundy, OF/P

Colton Medley, Richlands, Utility

Mason Menefee, Graham, OF/SS/P

Lucas Messer, Wise County Central, OF

Drew Meyers, Gate City, P/OF

Casey Michael, Thomas Walker, 3B/P

Levi Miller, Honaker, OF

Ryan Millinger, Holston, SS/P

Devin Millsaps, Chilhowie, OF

Hayden Morgan, Graham, P/OF

Cole Mullins, Union, C

Kent Musick, Lebanon, OF

Cade Myers, Tazewell, SS

Colton Null, Richlands, OF

Justin Olinger, Marion, 1B

Ethan Phipps, Richlands, P

Zane Poe, John Battle, OF/SS/P

Levi Price, Holston, 1B/P

Izaiah Pritt, Lebanon, 1B

Reece Proffitt, Tennessee High, OF

Tyler Puckett, Tazewell, OF

Justin Reed, Twin Springs, P/SS

reed

Justin Reed was 6-2 with a 1.02 ERA last season for Twin Springs.

Kolby Reed, Lee High, P/Infielder

Chris Rouse, Holston, P/SS

Chase Salyers, Ridgeview, OF

Central vs East baseball

Central's Trey Sells pitches to an East batter Tuesday afternoon.

Trey Sells, Sullivan Central, OF/P

Justin Sexton, Eastside, 3B/P

Jordan Shelton, Twin Valley, P/3B

Cade Simmons, Richlands, SS/P

Cole Simmons, George Wythe, SS/OF

Jackson Slone, Hurley, OF

Cody Smith, Patrick Henry, OF

Logan Smith, Lebanon, OF

LoganSmithLebanon

Lebanon slugger Logan Smith. 

Kasey Snead, Holston, OF

Tyler Spriggs, J.I. Burton, 1B

Colby Sprouse, Rural Retreat, P/SS

Randall Stacy, Hurley, P

Holston vs Chilhowie

Holston catcher Mason Steele stumbles backwards as he makes the catch on a foul ball that was staight up behind homeplate.

Mason Steele, Holston, C

Tyler Tabor, Lee High, SS/P

Will Tarter, Richlands, 2B

Cam Taylor, Tazewell, 1B

Chase Taylor, Holston, DH/1B/OF

Colby Taylor, Patrick Henry, P/SS

Jacob Taylor, Northwood, DH

Tyler Thompson, Chilhowie, OF

Shawn Tiller, Honaker, 3B/P

Landon Trent, Eastside, SS/P

Lance Tudor, Tennessee High, P/OF

VHS-THS baseball

Tennessee High's Lance Tudor gets dirty as he reaches for second base Tuesday night.

Jacob Vance, Castlewood, OF

Grayson Waddle, Abingdon, 1B/P

Sam Webb, Graham, 1B/C

Casey White, Lebanon, 1B/3B/P

Dylan White, Sullivan East, OF/P

VHS-Battle baseball

John Battle's Micah Whitt.

Micah Whitt, John Battle, 3B/SS/P

Noah Willis, George Wythe, 2B

Tyler Wilson, Richlands, OF/P

Colton Wimmer, Graham, SS/P

Zac Winstead, Sullivan Central, OF/P

Jay Wolfe, Twin Springs, OF

Devan Young, Union, 1B

Tyler Young, Hurley, OF

