PREP BASEBALL: Hungate hurls Falcons past Warriors

Norfolk State signee Evan Stanley struck out four Abingdon batters in four innings of work. Robbie Wilson entered the contest in the fifth inning and struck out two more Falcons.

“Definitely a tough one on senior night,” Wise County Central manager J.W. Salyers said. “The Hungate kid is everything he is cracked up to be. Hats off to those guys—they are good.

“They kept the pressure on us. At times, we could not handle the pressure. We will try and rebound and look forward to the district tournament next week.”

While the Warriors were shut out on Wednesday, Salyers and his staff have high hopes as they enter postseason play.

“I think we have played our best baseball here at the end. We didn’t play our best today but we competed,” Salyers said. “I feel like we are playing our best baseball at the end of the year. That is how we are going into the tournament—preaching that message.”

As for the Falcons, they are set for battle against a familiar foe today at 1 p.m.

“John Battle is another really talented team. It is kind of a rivalry game in our county,” the Abingdon skipper noted. “It is always a grind when we play the Trojans.”