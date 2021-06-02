PREP BASEBALL: Hungate hurls Falcons past Warriors

WISE, Va. – There was a lot of chatter coming into Wednesday night’s Mountain 7 contest between Abingdon and Wise Central.
The Falcons rolled into Shupe Field winning all 10 of its contests on the diamond this spring while the homestanding Warriors rode a five-game winning streak into combat.
However, with the pearl in Chase Hungate’s hand, Abingdon once again proved why the Mountain 7 goes through Wolf Hills.
Behind Hungate’s eight strikeouts, and nine hits from the Falcon bats, Abingdon (11-0) blanked Wise Central (8-4) 8-0 on Wednesday night.
“We played great. It is really fun to go out there and pitch knowing you have a great defense behind you,” said Hungate, who has signed with Virginia Commonwealth. “It was easy to be able to do my thing.”
Hungate’s skipper had nothing but positive things to say about his ace as the shadows crept onto Shupe Field after the Falcons triumph.
“Chase had command of his pitches today. He was able to hit spots and locate pitches against some good hitters,” Abingdon coach Mark Francisco said. “We played good defense behind him. I am just proud of the way our kids competed today.”
Hungate did not only hold the key on the mound. He started the Falcons scoring attack when he drove in Luke Francisco via a ground rule double to put the visitors in navy and white ahead 1-0.
The Falcons added another run in the second inning, pushing the lead to 2-0 when Brody Dotson drove home Jake O’Quinn.
However, the largest portion of Abingdon’s offensive attack emerged in the third and fourth frames.
Luke Francisco scored his second run of the afternoon when O’Quinn reached based on a fielder’s choice. One batter later, Cole Lambert’s single drove in Virginia Tech commit Ethan Gibson to extend Abingdon’s lead to 4-0.
The fireworks extended into the fourth inning when Luke Francisco rounded the base path successfully for the third time on the afternoon. Caleb Collins and Jake Thacker added to Abingdon’s offensive onslaught to push the Falcons’ lead to 7-0.
“We have really just tried not to do much,” said Luke Francisco. “Do your job and take it one pitch at a time.”
The final mark on the scoreboard came when J.I. Hayton added more salt into the Wise Central wounds as he drove in Gibson for the eighth and final run of the contest.
“I felt good about the fact that we kept putting numbers on the board,” said Mark Francisco after his squad’s 11th win of the season. “We kept putting pressure on their defense and put some runs across.
Wise County Central managed only three hits courtesy of the bats of Ethan Mullins, Braeden Church and Preston Joyner on Senior Night in Wise.
Norfolk State signee Evan Stanley struck out four Abingdon batters in four innings of work. Robbie Wilson entered the contest in the fifth inning and struck out two more Falcons.
“Definitely a tough one on senior night,” Wise County Central manager J.W. Salyers said. “The Hungate kid is everything he is cracked up to be. Hats off to those guys—they are good.
“They kept the pressure on us. At times, we could not handle the pressure. We will try and rebound and look forward to the district tournament next week.”
While the Warriors were shut out on Wednesday, Salyers and his staff have high hopes as they enter postseason play.
“I think we have played our best baseball here at the end. We didn’t play our best today but we competed,” Salyers said. “I feel like we are playing our best baseball at the end of the year. That is how we are going into the tournament—preaching that message.”
As for the Falcons, they are set for battle against a familiar foe today at 1 p.m.
“John Battle is another really talented team. It is kind of a rivalry game in our county,” the Abingdon skipper noted. “It is always a grind when we play the Trojans.”