PREP BASEBALL: Honaker tops Grundy, 5-0, to win BDD regular season title

HONAKER, Va. – The Honaker Tigers are at it again, back in their familiar perch atop the Black Diamond District baseball standings.
In a gritty performance on Monday, Honaker blanked Grundy 5-0 to win the BDD regular-season championship. With the victory, the Tigers are the BDD’s top seed in the VHSL Region 1D baseball playoffs.
“This is incredible,” said Honaker coach Chris Anderson. “This is what we wanted, the number one seed. That was our first goal, to win this district. Once you get in the region, anything can happen.”
There was a recognizable face on the mound for the Tigers. Junior ace Alex Barton won his sixth decision without a loss this year, tossing his fourth shutout of the season.
“I just throw it over the plate,” Barton said. “The defense has been working really great for me. I have a lot of trust in them, especially tonight, I needed them there. Grundy hit the ball and my defense was there to make the plays for me.”
Barton totaled 10 strikeouts and allowed just four hits. Wes Yates had a nice catch of a liner in right and Evan Justus also made a good play in center in the win. Shortstop T.J. Hubbard had three assists as Honaker played errorless baseball.
“I’m very confident, when Alex is on the mound,” Hubbard said. “He threw another great game and I believe in our defense, that we will get the outs that we need.”
Grundy (2-4, 2-2) sent Emory & Henry College basketball signee Cade Looney to the mound and the tall right-hander was a formidable opponent. Looney had eight Ks and slowed down the Honaker offense that had been averaging 12 runs per game in their last four contests.
“I can’t say enough about Cade Looney’s performance,” Anderson said. “He kept us off-balance the whole game. We have to learn to make adjustments, but we were pretty aggressive on the basepaths. We executed a few bunts to put some pressure on their defense and was able to score enough to win.”
Ethan Blankenship had the first hit for Grundy in the second inning but was promptly picked off first base. Cade Looney had a double to deep center in the fourth but was left stranded.
The Golden Wave’s best chance to score came in the sixth, when with one out, Kaden Vanover and Austin Deel had back-to-back hits. But Barton ended the game retiring the next five batters.
“This is the best baseball game all-around that we’ve played,” Grundy coach Tom Crigger said. “I know we didn’t score any runs, but we hit the ball pretty well against a great pitcher and we made some plays defensively that we hadn’t been making.”
Honaker (8-2, 4-0) scored the only run it would need in the second inning. Justus doubled and stole third. He crossed the plate on a sacrifice bunt by Dylan Barrett.