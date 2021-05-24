PREP BASEBALL: Honaker tops Grundy, 5-0, to win BDD regular season title

Grundy (2-4, 2-2) sent Emory & Henry College basketball signee Cade Looney to the mound and the tall right-hander was a formidable opponent. Looney had eight Ks and slowed down the Honaker offense that had been averaging 12 runs per game in their last four contests.

“I can’t say enough about Cade Looney’s performance,” Anderson said. “He kept us off-balance the whole game. We have to learn to make adjustments, but we were pretty aggressive on the basepaths. We executed a few bunts to put some pressure on their defense and was able to score enough to win.”

Ethan Blankenship had the first hit for Grundy in the second inning but was promptly picked off first base. Cade Looney had a double to deep center in the fourth but was left stranded.

The Golden Wave’s best chance to score came in the sixth, when with one out, Kaden Vanover and Austin Deel had back-to-back hits. But Barton ended the game retiring the next five batters.

“This is the best baseball game all-around that we’ve played,” Grundy coach Tom Crigger said. “I know we didn’t score any runs, but we hit the ball pretty well against a great pitcher and we made some plays defensively that we hadn’t been making.”