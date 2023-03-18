Black Diamond District player of the year Jayson Mullins graduated.

So did BDD pitcher of the year Alex Barton.

In total, 10 seniors – eight of those starters – departed.

Despite those losses, the Honaker Tigers are still favored to win the Black Diamond District baseball title in what will be the Russell County school’s final season in the league as they shift to the Hogoheegee District in the fall.

The BDD baseball scene will again consist of just three programs as Hurley and Council will not field varsity baseball teams this spring.

The following is a look at each of the three squads in the Black Diamond District:

HONAKER

Senior Jax Horn is the only returning starter for the Tigers and he compiled a .400 batting average and .507 on-base percentage last season to go along with 21 RBIs. He went 4-2 with a 4.95 ERA on the mound.

Logan Boyd, Trevor Lester and Matthew Nunley also have varsity experience, but will be take on much bigger roles in 2023.

“The cupboard isn’t bare,” said Honaker coach Chris Anderson. “We return an experienced, productive player in senior Jax Horn who will pace us at the plate and on the mound. We have some players who gained some valuable experience and showed a lot of promise last season that we believe will take another step forward and be key contributors this season.”

Freshman shortstop/pitcher Connor Musick, sophomore outfielder Isaac Johnson and freshman pitcher/outfielder Jake Hilton are among the promising newcomers. Devon Hale, Preston Taylor, Christian Ball and Eli McGlothlin also fall in that category.

“This group has shown a willingness to work all offseason and I’m excited to see that hard work pay off,” Anderson said.

The Tigers finished 10-10 last season and dropped an 8-1 decision to Chilhowie in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Region 1D tournament.

GRUNDY

The Golden Wave welcome back four guys who were first-team All-Black Diamond District selections a season ago.

First baseman/pitcher Jonah Looney, shortstop/pitcher Dylan Boyd, outfielder Bricen Lambert and pitcher Ethan Deel are the cornerstones for Grundy. Catcher Wyatt Surber earned honorable-mention status on the All-BDD team.

Connor Hurley, Carson Griffey, Logan Boyd, Brady Deel, Jake Deel, Shaiem Gordon, Justin Weaver and Bryce Looney round out the roster. Hurley and Griffey will also see some time on the mound.

Grundy finished with an 11-11 record last spring and suffered a 13-3 loss to Eastside in the quarterfinals of the Region 1D tournament.

“We have a lot of returning experience mixed with some athletic newcomers who haven’t played since Little League or middle school,” said Grundy coach Tommy Crigger. “Once they get back into the hang of things, their athletic ability should help them close the skill gap and make us a more well-rounded, balanced team.”

TWIN VALLEY

Senior Isaac Cooper leads the group of returnees for the Twin Valley Panthers, who are coached by Wendell Horton.

Cooper had two RBIs last season in Twin Valley’s 13-3 season-ending loss to Rye Cove in the opening round of the Region 1D tournament. The Panthers opened an early 3-1 first-inning lead in that game before faltering.

Matthew Lester and Kenneth Thompson are the other 12th-graders.

Juniors Jacob Hagerman, Lucas Hale, Timothy Hurley; sophomores Hayden Cole, Lukas Dotson, Andrew Presley, Ryan Lay; and ninth-graders Brannon Mullins and Landon Mullins comprise the rest of the roster.

Black Diamond District Preseason Coaches Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. Honaker (2) 4

2. Grundy (1) 3

3. Twin Valley 2