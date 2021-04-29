PREP BASEBALL: Holston opens the season by hammering Eastside as Jordan Ezzell leads the way

DAMASCUS, Va. – Five days after he started in a state semifinal football game, Jordan Ezzell got his baseball season started in a seminal way.
Ezzell had a two-run single and two-run homer in the first inning alone as the Holston Cavaliers opened the 2021 campaign with an impressive 18-4 win over the Eastside Spartans on Wednesday night at historic Backer Park.
The erstwhile running back and outside linebacker finished 3-for-4 with five RBIs at the plate and was the winning pitcher, recording five strikeouts and yielding just two hits over the course of three innings.
“We weren’t looking too hot in practice to be honest,” Ezzell said. “But we came out and played pretty good. We hit better than I thought we would hit. … It was fun.”
Holston boss Bill Moore certainly had some fun as the 65-year-old was triumphant in his varsity head-coaching debut.
“I was proud of them tonight,” Moore said. “But we have a lot of work left.”
Ezzell is accustomed to putting in work and the junior finished with five touchdowns on the gridiron for the Region 1D football champions. He was one of five guys on the field Wednesday who had played in last Friday’s 27-6 loss to Galax in the VHSL Class 1 state gridiron semifinals.
Ezzell, Dustin Bott (1-for-1, three walks, two RBIs), Dillon Bott, Caleb Casey and Colt Millinger didn’t have much time to go from doling out hits on the football field to collecting hits on the baseball diamond.
A lack of preparation certainly didn’t mean a lack of production as Holston scored 11 runs in the first inning.
Holston sent 15 men to the plate, collected five hits, drew six walks, had a batter hit by a pitch and benefited from four wild pitches in the offensive uprising against three different Eastside pitchers.
Ezzell was the catalyst for that big inning.
“Jordan’s got all the potential in the world if he continues to work,” Moore said. “He hits the ball so hard.”
Braxton Vannoy had two hits and two RBIs in the first inning as well.
“We came out really hot,” Vannoy said. “We really like what we have here.”
All 10 players on Holston’s roster reached base at least once with Brycen Richardson adding three RBIs.
Eastside’s five pitchers issued 15 walks and hit two batters.
The Spartans have a marquee Cumberland District showdown with J.I. Burton coming up Friday.
“I hope we play better Friday than we did tonight,” said Eastside coach Chris Clay. “Holston played good and we didn’t play good and that’s kind of the long and short of it.”
Holston won the Hogoheegee District title in boys basketball and football. Is baseball next?
“We have high expectations to win the district,” Ezzell said. “If we don’t win district, it will be devastating for me and everybody else on this team.”