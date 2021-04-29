PREP BASEBALL: Holston opens the season by hammering Eastside as Jordan Ezzell leads the way

DAMASCUS, Va. – Five days after he started in a state semifinal football game, Jordan Ezzell got his baseball season started in a seminal way.

Ezzell had a two-run single and two-run homer in the first inning alone as the Holston Cavaliers opened the 2021 campaign with an impressive 18-4 win over the Eastside Spartans on Wednesday night at historic Backer Park.

The erstwhile running back and outside linebacker finished 3-for-4 with five RBIs at the plate and was the winning pitcher, recording five strikeouts and yielding just two hits over the course of three innings.

“We weren’t looking too hot in practice to be honest,” Ezzell said. “But we came out and played pretty good. We hit better than I thought we would hit. … It was fun.”

Holston boss Bill Moore certainly had some fun as the 65-year-old was triumphant in his varsity head-coaching debut.

“I was proud of them tonight,” Moore said. “But we have a lot of work left.”