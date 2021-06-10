PREP BASEBALL: Holston makes more history, wins Hogoheegee District baseball tournament for first time

CHILHOWIE, Va. – It’s become a common refrain in 2021: The dudes from Damascus are winning games and making some history.
In a school year that has been full of important triumphs and milestones for the male athletes at Holston, the Cavaliers added some more history-making hardware to their collection on Thursday afternoon with an 11-7 victory over the Chilhowie Warriors in the finals of the Hogoheegee District baseball tournament.
Holston swept the Hogoheegee District regular-season and tournament titles in basketball, while finishing as Region 1D runner-up.
The Cavaliers collected district and regional championships during the spring football season and advanced to the state semifinals.
Holston (7-5) won a Hogoheegee baseball tournament crown for the first time ever on Thursday after finishing in second place behind Chilhowie (10-3-1) in in the league’s regular-season standings.
The Cavaliers did so by scoring 27 runs in their two tournament games.
“ We just came out hitting the ball,” said Holston coach Bill Moore. “We’ve worked on our approach at the plate for two or three weeks trying to adjust and it’s starting to pay off. We’ve moved some people around defensively as well and we’re playing good ball right now.”
Holston trailed 2-0 after two innings and 4-3 after three, but sent 14 men to the plate in the top of the fourth inning and eight of them scored as the Cavs grabbed the lead for good. Ashton Chapin’s two-run double and Braxton Vannoy’s two-run single were the big hits during the offensive uprising, while Dustin Bott, Brycen Richardson and Cade Morrison also drove in runs.
“ We were hot,” said Vannoy, a senior. “We had our sticks going and it was all working out for us.”
Morrison finished with three RBIs and also pitched two scoreless innings of relief to close out the win. He raised his hands in the air after registering a strikeout of Zak Tuell for the game’s final out.
Was it Morrison’s best mound work of the season?
“ That is,” Moore said. “Definitely.”
Morrison took over for freshman Caleb Casey, who spun five adequate innings for the Cavaliers in a tight spot to notch the W.
Vannoy, Tristan Allen and Dustin Bott each had two hits as everybody wearing a red Holston jersey played a key role in the team prevailing.
It helps that many of them have competed in plenty of postseason showdowns in other sports?
“ You don’t have to get them up too much for these games,” Moore said.
Chilhowie had rallied from an 8-2 deficit to post a 9-8 win over Northwood in Tuesday’s semifinals, but there was no comeback this time for the Warriors. They did get the potential tying run to the plate in the fifth inning, but it was not to be.
“ We just didn’t have it today,” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson. “We’ve played really good baseball and had won eight in a row coming into today. During that time, we’ve not played our best and found ways to win. You’re going to have days like this, but we’re lucky we had one on a day that you still survive and move on.”
Brandon Bush was 2-for-4 with three RBIs for Chilhowie, while Kyle Plemmons (two hits) and Jordan Williams (three runs) also played well. The Warriors host either Honaker or J.I. Burton on Wednesday in the semifinals of the Region 1D tournament.
Meanwhile, Holston is preparing for a first-round regional tourney game against Grundy on Monday at home. The Cavaliers will look to keep crushing the ball and remain primed in the postseason.
“ We didn’t start out too hot at the beginning of the season, but it’s all coming together now,” Vannoy said. “It’s turned out really good for us.”