PREP BASEBALL: Holston makes more history, wins Hogoheegee District baseball tournament for first time

Chilhowie had rallied from an 8-2 deficit to post a 9-8 win over Northwood in Tuesday’s semifinals, but there was no comeback this time for the Warriors. They did get the potential tying run to the plate in the fifth inning, but it was not to be.

“ We just didn’t have it today,” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson. “We’ve played really good baseball and had won eight in a row coming into today. During that time, we’ve not played our best and found ways to win. You’re going to have days like this, but we’re lucky we had one on a day that you still survive and move on.”

Brandon Bush was 2-for-4 with three RBIs for Chilhowie, while Kyle Plemmons (two hits) and Jordan Williams (three runs) also played well. The Warriors host either Honaker or J.I. Burton on Wednesday in the semifinals of the Region 1D tournament.

Meanwhile, Holston is preparing for a first-round regional tourney game against Grundy on Monday at home. The Cavaliers will look to keep crushing the ball and remain primed in the postseason.

“ We didn’t start out too hot at the beginning of the season, but it’s all coming together now,” Vannoy said. “It’s turned out really good for us.”

