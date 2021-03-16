PREP BASEBALL: High school baseball returns after last season cut short by COVID-19

“A lot of these players have really bought in to preparation this season and these coaches have coached as hard as we ever have. Everybody knows that we have to work a little harder this year because of circumstances surrounding COVID,” Colley said. “In addition to that, this is the final season of SCHS Baseball. Like every sports team in the building, we have really pushed that everybody has a responsibility to their community to send the school off in a high fashion.

“We have reminded our guys of that regularly. A lot of great teams have played here and a lot of great players still reach out to me to wish these guys luck and let us know that they are still keeping up with us. We want to make those guys and this community proud in this final season.”

Only a few starters are back from last year’s squad, but Colley has high expectations for

senior outfielder/pitcher Preston Staubus, senior third baseman/pitcher Clay Wampler and sophomore pitcher/utility player Carson Tate.