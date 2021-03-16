PREP BASEBALL: High school baseball returns after last season cut short by COVID-19

Baseball is back in Northeast Tennessee, and area coaches and players are certainly happy about it.
COVID-19 put an end to spring sports after one week in 2020, and many seniors never got to play another game.
Don’t expect this year’s seniors to take anything for granted in 2021.
“We graduated a great, deep class last year. The old adage is ‘you never know what tomorrow brings’ and we learned that last year the hard way,” Sullivan Central baseball coach Clay Colley said. “We have really preached to our guys this year to take every day at game speed and enjoy the time that they are working at their craft, because those seniors from last year would love that opportunity.”
The season began on Monday, with all three local schools – Sullivan Central, Sullivan East and Tennessee High – on the diamond, and proud of it.
Here is a brief look at each of the three teams.
SULLIVAN CENTRAL
This is the final season of baseball for the Cougars, with Sullivan Central closing down at the end of this school year, and joining Sullivan South and Sullivan North to create West Ridge.
No wonder the Cougars are focused on having one final memorable season, all while continuing to deal with protocols related to COVID-19.
“A lot of these players have really bought in to preparation this season and these coaches have coached as hard as we ever have. Everybody knows that we have to work a little harder this year because of circumstances surrounding COVID,” Colley said. “In addition to that, this is the final season of SCHS Baseball. Like every sports team in the building, we have really pushed that everybody has a responsibility to their community to send the school off in a high fashion.
“We have reminded our guys of that regularly. A lot of great teams have played here and a lot of great players still reach out to me to wish these guys luck and let us know that they are still keeping up with us. We want to make those guys and this community proud in this final season.”
Only a few starters are back from last year’s squad, but Colley has high expectations for
senior outfielder/pitcher Preston Staubus, senior third baseman/pitcher Clay Wampler and sophomore pitcher/utility player Carson Tate.
“We expect to compete this season,” Colley said. “After losing a season last year because of COVID-19 and not having the opportunity to scrimmage this season, we expect that everybody is going to be rusty in those first few weeks back. That is a great opportunity for us to get a few early wins. Hopefully we can do that and it sets a tone for the entire season.”
There are high hopes that this baseball season will reach the end.
“Our school has done a great job of contact tracing and because of that, guys have had to miss some time even without symptoms,” Colley said. “We expect that with no scrimmages this year and losing a majority of last year that these first few weeks back might be unusual for everybody.
“We are thrilled to be able to play and I believe that both coaches and players will make the most of every night and not take any opportunity to play for granted.”
Sullivan Central has enjoyed success on the diamond since its creation in 1968 with its top star being Garland Kiser, a 24th round selection by the Philadelphia Phillies in 1986. He reached the big leagues in 1991, pitching seven games for the Cleveland Indians.
SULLIVAN EAST
The Patriots started their season fast on Monday, defeating Johnson County 12-0.
Leading the way was senior pitcher Luke Hare, a King University signee, who allowed just two hits in the Patriots’ shutout of the Longhorns. He also struck 12 out and walked just one.
Senior Seth Chafin scored three runs and basketball standout Dylan Bartley can also swing the bat, collecting two doubles, driving in two runs and scoring three more. Ben Anderson also drove in two runs for the Patriots.
“After last season getting cut short we are glad to be playing baseball again,” Sullivan East baseball coach Mike Breuninger said. “Our goal as always is to win the Three Rivers Conference and keep playing well into May.
“These guys have been working hard and are ready for the season to start at home on Monday.”
TENNESSEE HIGH
While the Vikings had their season cancelled just one week into last spring, they were able to play in the East Tennessee Summer League and head coach Preston Roberts expects that experience to pay dividends.
“Having our season end after one week last spring was tough on everyone, most importantly our seniors,” Roberts said. “However, we took advantage of the local summer league and played over 20 games this past summer. That really helped us gain valuable experience with each other and allowed the coaching staff to evaluate our roster in depth.”
Among the senior returnees for the Vikings, who advanced to the Class AAA substate round in their last full season in 2019, includes both middle infielders, second baseman Bryce Snyder and shortstop CJ Henley, along with center fielder Cole Presson.
Mason Johns is also back, playing first base, and all four seniors are pitchers for the Vikings. “We return a lot of talent and have an influx of new young talent ready to make an impact,” Roberts said.
Tennessee High lost its opener on Monday against Dobyns-Bennett 11-5, with the Vikings collecting hits from Garrett Embree, Andrew Dingus and Henley. The Vikings trailed just 4-3 before the Indians scored six runs in the sixth. They traveled to Kingsport on Tuesday, with Roberts pleased that the weather has allowed baseball to be played.
“We’ve been very fortunate to have beautiful dry weather the past couple of weeks that has allowed us to get a lot of work in on the field,” Roberts said. “Our guys have worked hard in practice. I have been really pleased with the effort and attitudes so far.
“I know they are excited to start actually playing games [this] week.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543