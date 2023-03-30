BRISTOL, Va. – Evan Hankins finally dropped the hammer and helped the John Battle Trojans nail down another win.

Hankins broke out of a season-opening slump at the plate by blasting a two-run homer and also pitched two scoreless innings of relief as Battle recorded a 9-2 Mountain 7 District baseball triumph over the Ridgeview Wolfpack on Thursday night.

The Trojans (4-1, 2-0) took the lead for a good by pushing across three runs in the third inning and it was Hankins who provided the highlight.

After Ryan Mix collected a tiebreaking RBI single to give the home team a 3-2 advantage, Hankins crushed the next pitch from Ridgeview starter Cannon Hill and it wound up landing beyond the fence in right field.

The sophomore was hitless in his first 11 at-bats of the season and had struck out in his first plate appearance on Thursday, but got on the board in a big way.

The first hit of his freshman campaign in 2022 was also a home run.

“I’ve been seeing the ball well, I’ve just been hitting balls right at ‘em,” Hankins said. “It felt good to get that off my chest and I finally got me one for the year. Hopefully, there’s more to come.”

John Battle coach Jimmy Gobble knew it was just a matter of time before the slugger got ahold of one.

“Oh, absolutely,” Gobble said. “Evan’s a staple of our program and it was good to see him catch a barrel in a game like this with a good atmosphere and a good crowd.”

A strong start to the season by Ridgeview (4-2, 2-1) turned Thursday’s game into a key contest.

The Wolfpack earned a 5-3 win over Wise County Central six days earlier, had rallied for a 10-8 win over Gate City on Tuesday and scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to eke out a 9-8 decision over J.I. Burton on Wednesday.

Brandon Beavers led off Thursday’s game with a double and then scored on Cannon Hill’s RBI groundout to give Ridgeview an early 1-0 lead. The Wolfpack led 2-1 after Koda Counts drove in Austin Rose on a bunt in the second inning.

However, Battle soon seized control and Ridgeview finished with seven errors.

“We are a little mentally drained,” said first-year Ridgeview coach Steven Villani. “Take away the errors and that’s about a 4-to-2 ballgame. That’s a great baseball team over there we just played. … We’re getting to the point where we’re turning the corner. The thing I preach is we have to play catch. There’s no magic potion in this game. We play catch and we can be on the field with anybody.”

Ridgeview won just two district games all of last season.

“I’m never happy about a loss, but considering the past and how we have played these guys, 20-nothing, 15-nothing, I’m proud of them in that respect,” Villani said. “I think we gained a little respect.”

That is correct, sir.

“I tell you right now, they’re improved and they are going to compete at a high level,” Gobble said. “It’s good to see that. Obviously, they have athletes and some arms and everything they need is right there.”

Battle showed its arsenal of weapons as well.

Porter Gobble got the win on the mound after allowing three hits over the course of five innings, while retiring the final 10 batters he faced. Hankins struck out five in polishing off the win.

Broadie Bailey added two hits for the Trojans and is hitting .438 in the season’s early stages, while Elijah Childress smacked a RBI double.

Hankins walked and singled after his homer and was all smiles after the victory.

He knows there’s plenty of season to go as John Battle tries to reach the VHSL Class 2 state finals for the second straight year.

“I think we have real good team camaraderie,” Hankins said. “I think we can go a long way if we can stay together and stick with our roles on the team.”