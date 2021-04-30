PREP BASEBALL: Gibson leads Abingdon past Union, 19-0

“I’m blessed to have a close-knit group that has competed together in various sports for years,” AHS coach Mark Francisco said. “They are good baseball players, but they are better students and people. Success follows them.”

Gibson has taken a similar path to recent AHS baseball greats. He has extensive experience on the travel ball circuit, including a stint with the famed Dirtbags program.

Gibson has an effective changeup and curve to go with his fastball. He said that Virginia Tech coaches are looking at him as a pitcher and infielder.

“I’ve always liked Virginia Tech and Coach Francisco said it would be a good fit for me,” Gibson said.

Francisco said the best is yet to come from his sophomore sensation.

“Ethan gives everything he has in every workout, practice and game,” Francisco said. “That approach will take him a long way.”

Gibson did not allow a hit and struck out three in his two innings of mound work Friday.

“Everybody backed me up on defense, and offense,” Gibson said.

AHS used a total of five pitchers.