PREP BASEBALL: Gibson leads Abingdon past Union, 19-0

ABINGDON, Va. – The Abingdon Falcon baseball team features 11 seniors, including several college bound stars.
Then there is Ethan Gibson.
The 6-foot sophomore has already committed to play baseball at Virginia Tech and bats No. 4 in the potent AHS lineup.
“I like that spot,” Gibson said. “As long as I get to play this great game with this group of guys I’m happy.”
Gibson was happy late Friday after the Falcons rolled to a 19-0 win over the Union Bears.
Through a pair of Mountain 7 District games, AHS has outscored the opposition 36-0 while allowing just one hit.
According to Gibson, there is a reason for that dominance and it’s about senior leadership.
“I’ve never so many guys in one class be such great leaders and positive influences,” Gibson said. “Just like in basketball season, it’s the chance of a lifetime and I’m trying to enjoy and learn from it as much as I can.”
Gibson, who played on that Class 3 state runner-up AHS basketball team this season, drove in four runs Friday on two singles and a double.
AHS scored 11 runs on five hits against three pitchers in a first inning that lasted 42 minutes.
“I’m blessed to have a close-knit group that has competed together in various sports for years,” AHS coach Mark Francisco said. “They are good baseball players, but they are better students and people. Success follows them.”
Gibson has taken a similar path to recent AHS baseball greats. He has extensive experience on the travel ball circuit, including a stint with the famed Dirtbags program.
Gibson has an effective changeup and curve to go with his fastball. He said that Virginia Tech coaches are looking at him as a pitcher and infielder.
“I’ve always liked Virginia Tech and Coach Francisco said it would be a good fit for me,” Gibson said.
Francisco said the best is yet to come from his sophomore sensation.
“Ethan gives everything he has in every workout, practice and game,” Francisco said. “That approach will take him a long way.”
Gibson did not allow a hit and struck out three in his two innings of mound work Friday.
“Everybody backed me up on defense, and offense,” Gibson said.
AHS used a total of five pitchers.
Zach Mullins supplied the lone hit for Union with a single in the fourth inning. The Bears, who have just two seniors, were hurt by seven errors along with multiple wild pitches and walks.
“We had six seniors last year that didn’t get the chance to play, so we’re bringing in some new guys and it’s a work in progress,” Union coach David Wyrick said.
“We’re going to come out Monday and get after it. We’ll see if we’ve got some guys that want to get better.”
Wyrick said he was excited with the opportunity to face the experienced Falcons.
“[Abingdon] is a legitimate contender in Class 3, and Coach Francisco does a phenomenal job,” Wyrick said. “We had some chances, but we didn’t help ourselves.”
AHS collected nine hits, with Ethan Ketron driving in a pair of runs on two doubles.
Gibson is comfortable with his supporting role.
“I’ve never really felt pressure to play the game, especially with our coaches,” said Gibson, whose father Chad played baseball at Southwest Virginia Community College after graduating from Grundy High School.
“I’ve grown up with most of these guys and it’s blessing to have an opportunity to compete with them.”
