PREP BASEBALL: Friends of Cole; Lambert not far from minds of Falcons during run to Class 3 state title game

Lambert hit .451 with a home run and 15 RBIs before his 2021 season came to a painful and unexpected end.

“There was a low pop-up near the backstop,” Lambert said. “I hopped up and sprinted towards the ball and dove for it. As I dove, I swung my leg around my body and drilled the backstop, a brick wall, with my knee.

“At first my knee area was the only thing hurting for the most part, so I somehow walked off the field hoping it wasn’t serious. But once I went to the doctor the next day, they saw from the X-ray that I had a fractured distal femur.”

Emergency surgery followed a day after the injury in Johnson City, Tennessee.

“Thankfully, my knee was not involved,” Lambert said. “I will be on crutches for most of the summer, but a full recovery is expected.”

Also the quarterback of Abingdon’s football team, Lambert is a blue-collar player with a no-frills approach.

“Cole is one of the toughest and most hard-working players on our team, so seeing him go down like that was heartbreaking,” said Abingdon senior Jake O’Quinn. “He’s an incredible teammate and would do anything for this team, so that’s why we are dedicating this run to him.”