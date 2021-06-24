PREP BASEBALL: Friends of Cole; Lambert not far from minds of Falcons during run to Class 3 state title game

As Abingdon’s players and coaches celebrated on the artificial turf in the aftermath of a 4-3 victory over Liberty Christian Academy on Tuesday in the semifinals of the VHSL Class 3 state baseball tournament, they hadn’t forgotten a member of their squad who hadn’t been able to make the trip to Lynchburg.
Junior catcher Cole Lambert was back home in Washington County, watching the game on the NFHS Network internet broadcast, recovering from a season-ending leg injury suffered 11 days earlier in a win over John Battle in the semifinals of the Mountain 7 District tournament.
“The kids desperately wanted to beat LCA,” said Abingdon coach Mark Francisco. “For the goal of the team, but also one of the first things many of them said was ‘We get to bring this back home for Cole.’ He’s an integral part of the team and this is a close-knit group of guys who are selfless.”
Lambert hung on every pitch as he was glued to a screen more than three hours away as the heroics of Ethan Gibson and Chase Hungate helped Abingdon (17-0) clinch a spot in Saturday’s state title game as the Falcons host the Independence Tigers (12-4) at 1 p.m.
“I absolutely hated that I couldn’t be at the game to support them,” Lambert said. “Although it was tough not being there, it was exciting seeing them win such a close game and I was happy to know that the championship game will be played at home so I can attend.”
Lambert hit .451 with a home run and 15 RBIs before his 2021 season came to a painful and unexpected end.
“There was a low pop-up near the backstop,” Lambert said. “I hopped up and sprinted towards the ball and dove for it. As I dove, I swung my leg around my body and drilled the backstop, a brick wall, with my knee.
“At first my knee area was the only thing hurting for the most part, so I somehow walked off the field hoping it wasn’t serious. But once I went to the doctor the next day, they saw from the X-ray that I had a fractured distal femur.”
Emergency surgery followed a day after the injury in Johnson City, Tennessee.
“Thankfully, my knee was not involved,” Lambert said. “I will be on crutches for most of the summer, but a full recovery is expected.”
Also the quarterback of Abingdon’s football team, Lambert is a blue-collar player with a no-frills approach.
“Cole is one of the toughest and most hard-working players on our team, so seeing him go down like that was heartbreaking,” said Abingdon senior Jake O’Quinn. “He’s an incredible teammate and would do anything for this team, so that’s why we are dedicating this run to him.”
The emotions have been many for Lambert as he is happy for his teammates to get the opportunity at VHSL gold, but bummed out that he’ll not be in the lineup.
“Obviously, I am heartbroken,” Lambert said. “Missing the chance to play in the regional and state tournament has been mentally tough, but I have received an unbelievable amount of support from my teammates, family and the community, so that has helped soften the blow. I have also found strength in my faith in God.”
While he will not be in his catching gear or swinging a bat on Saturday, Lambert will be there beside his teammates offering his full support.
“With or without me on the field, I have full confidence in the team,” Lambert said. “I’ve been playing with most of these guys since I was 6-years-old. We have a strong team. … My guys are ready and I’m betting on them.”
Francisco is betting on Lambert to make up for some lost time when he returns to the diamond in 2022.
“It was just a freak injury and was an example of him going all out like he always does,” Francisco said. “Fortunately, he’s on the mend and I expect him to be back better than ever.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570