PREP BASEBALL: Freshman Sills delivers as John Battle edges Wise County Central, 4-3

BRISTOL, Va. – Noah Sills is just a few weeks into his varsity baseball career, but the John Battle High School freshman has already proven his toughness in some tight situations.
Sills pitched six solid innings to notch the win as the Trojans took a crucial 4-3 Mountain 7 District victory over the Wise County Central Warriors on Tuesday night.
The right-hander was the winning pitcher in Battle’s season-opening 8-7, eight-inning triumph over Gate City on April 30 and also made a relief outing against unbeaten Abingdon last Saturday.
So far, the ninth-grader has a 2-0 record in making the grade in an ultra-competitive league.
“ A lot of nerves, a lot of nerves,” Sills said. “Coming in as a freshman and pitching against some tough teams, the nerves were definitely there. … I had a problem with my curveball about halfway through the game today, but found a way to work through it. I just had a really good defense and offense behind me.”
Sills allowed five hits, struck out five and hit two batters.
He was lifted in favor of senior Zach Smith after yielding a leadoff double to Ashton Bolling to begin the top of the seventh inning.
“ The goal for him was about 75 pitches and he bought himself a few more,” said John Battle coach Jimmy Gobble. “He did a great job. He doesn’t get too rattled for his age and does a good job of commanding the zone. He’s done well, overall.”
Smith got the final three outs, the first of which came on a crucial outfield assist from Brodie Bailey, who pegged the potential tying run at third base with a pinpoint throw from center field.
The next two batters were retired via a strikeout and flyout.
“ Zach came in and saved the day,” Sills sad. “I love this team and everything about it.”
Gobble breathed a sigh of relief as his team prevailed in a game in which it left 13 men on base and committed three errors. The Trojans (3-1) left the bases loaded in the second, fourth and fifth innings.
“ That’s a good program at Wise Central. Their pitchers threw well and their defense is sound,” Gobble said. “It was typical of what we expected. … What a game.”
Central (3-3) squandered some opportunities of its own.
“ They were the better baseball team today,” said Central coach Jeremy “J.W.” Salyers. “We struggled off the bus. It took us a while get going and actually, we never got going truth be told.”
Boling and Preston Joyner each had two hits for the Warriors, while Tyson Tester, Evan Stanley and Logan Sartin drove in the team’s runs.
Two of Central’s three losses have come by one run.
“ I’ve got a lot of guys right now that don’t understand what it means to play in this league,” Salyers said. “I’ve got a lot of guys that are pretty decent ballplayers, but have still not learned how to compete yet. At the end of the day, you still have to lace up the spikes and compete. Not saying they don’t try, but something inside of you has to say that I have to go toe-to-toe with that batter or that pitcher. It’s a constant battle. We’re working on that and we’ll keep working on that.”
J.A. Richardson and Bryson Almany each had two hits for Battle, which scored three of its four runs in the first inning. Another pivotal matchup awaits the Trojans on Thursday when they face the Gate City Blue Devils (5-2) on the road.
Speaking of big games, Sills gets a thrill out of such contests.
“ I love games like that,” he said.