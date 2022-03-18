PREP BASEBALL: Freshman Elijah Parks provides the spark as Abingdon opens season with victory over Virginia High

ABINGDON, Va. – Abingdon High School junior Ethan Gibson knew the Falcons were focused for their first game of the 2022 baseball season after surveying his surroundings hours before the first pitch was thrown on Thursday.

“ Getting ready in the locker room, you could just feel it,” Gibson said. “Everybody was ready to go.”

Freshman Elijah Parks was among those locked in for the task at hand.

“ I was a little nervous for our scrimmages,” Parks said. “But today I just came out and played.”

Parks ended up having a varsity debut to remember as he drew two walks, scored two runs and put the Falcons ahead to stay with a RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning in a 7-2 victory over the Virginia High Bearcats.

His on-base percentage and batting average sit at 1.000 one game into his career at AHS.

“ He might be a ninth-grader,” said Abingdon coach Mark Francisco. “But he has a lot of grit about him and he’s a competitor. I was happy for him.”

It was the debut for the new-look Falcons as just one player in Thursday’s lineup – Gibson – started in Abingdon’s loss to Independence in last year’s VHSL Class 3 state championship game.

Parks, an outfielder, is one of six freshmen on Abingdon’s roster and was one of four ninth-graders to start on Thursday alongside Jett Humphries, Daniel Fellhauer and Beckett Dotson.

“ The moment didn’t seem too big for them and I think they’ll get better as the season goes along,” Francisco said.

A two-out, two-run error by Virginia High in the fourth inning gave Abingdon a 2-0 lead, but the Bearcats tied things up in the top of the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Michael Rowe and an AHS error.

After the first two Abingdon hitters reached to begin the sixth inning, Parks drove in the go-ahead run as he feigned a bunt attempt and then poked the ball into right field as Humphries crossed the plate for a 3-2 advantage.

“ We work on that a lot and I was able to execute the slash,” Parks said. “That’s what we needed.”

Landon Greer followed with a run-scoring bunt, while Jack Ferguson polished things off with a two-out, two-run double.

Gibson pitched the final two innings to notch the win as the Virginia Tech commit struck out four of the seven batters he faced. He teamed with Cole Lambert and Humphries on a three-hitter.

“ I felt good,” Gibson said. “We’ve got a great defense behind us and I know they’re going to come to play every night.”

Virginia High ace Isaac Berry pitched well too, allowing four hits in 5 1/3 innings. He also had two hits at the plate.

“ Isaac Berry’s a warrior,” said VHS coach Mark Daniels. “He kept us in the game, battled and competed. We’re young, inexperienced and it kind of showed at times. We’ll go back to work and get better. Up until the bottom of the sixth, it was a typical Virginia High and Abingdon game.”

Cody Griffith and Bhraedon Meredith scored the runs for the Bearcats.

“ We are excited,” Daniels said. “The kids have been working extremely hard and realize this year is going to be a process throughout. We’re going to do some great things and we’re going to have some growing pains.”

Ferguson, a junior, led Abingdon with two hits and the Falcons didn’t strike out once.

“ Berry is one of the best pitchers around and he kept us off balance,” Francisco said. “I thought it was a well-played game for early in the season. I was happy we found a way there in the sixth inning.”

One of Abingdon’s young guns, Parks, certainly made himself at home at Falcon Park.

“ That was awesome,” Gibson said. “It was great to see. He and the rest of those guys put a lot of work in.”

