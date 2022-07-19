PREP BASEBALL: Former Tazewell standout McDaniel hired as new baseball coach for the Bulldogs

Mention Tazewell baseball and the name Lou Peery comes to mind.

No wonder. All Peery did was lead the Bulldogs to more than 400 wins over more than three decades as head coach.

He had an impact as large as his stature on many, including Brandon McDaniel, who was recently selected as the newest head coach of the Bulldogs.

“He wasn’t just a coach, man, he was there for everybody the whole time,” said McDaniel, who replaces Mike Fowler, who resigned after four seasons at the helm. “On the field, off the field, in the school, it didn’t matter, Coach Peery would make himself available to all kids all the time that wanted to be part of the program.

“I learned a lot from Coach Peery, in baseball and off the field. He was a tremendous leader in both aspects. He taught me a lot about the game and he taught me a lot about life. There is no way around it, ever finding another coach like Coach Peery was.”

Peery, who led the program from 1979-2013 – minus one season due to health concerns – has been followed by Aaron Buchanan, Fowler and now McDaniel, a 2004 Tazewell graduate, who played baseball, football and wrestled for the Bulldogs.

“It is still settling. I pray about everything that is going on and it is just like how do you accept that role when the last person you played for was one of the biggest influences in your life,” said McDaniel, who played college football and baseball at Westminister College in Fulton, Mo. “Coming into this position you question yourself a lot.

“Are you ready, are you capable, if your knowledge in-depth enough? There are so many questions that go through my head every night. I was selected for this position for a reason and I am going to do everything I can to meet the standards that were set before me.”

McDaniel is a busy man at Tazewell. In addition to teaching special education, he also serves as associate head coach and defensive coordinator for the football team, is a vital part of the Bulldogs’ strength and conditioning program and is now the leader of the tradition-rich baseball team.

“I have a great relationship with all the kids at Tazewell High School,” said McDaniel, who served as an assistant baseball and head junior varsity coach under Fowler for the last three years. “I feel like all I am doing is paying forward what was given me when I was in high school.”

Tazewell is coming off a season that ended with a 13-8 record, capturing the Coppinger Invitational in Bluefield before struggled down the stretch and into the postseason, falling to defending Class 2 state runner-up John Battle in regional play.

He will have to replace three valuable seniors, which can be a challenge as a school with declining enrollment numbers.

“Once you get out of this area it gets a little bit tougher to compete with some of these schools that have got a little more population to choose from,” he said. “Even though the numbers are the same size, the area is a just a little more diverse and a little more different.”

Don’t expect McDaniel to use that as any kind of excuse as he looks for additional athletes who want to be part of the Tazewell baseball tradition.

“I am going to try to tap more into our original traditions,” said McDaniel, who is married with three children, including a pair of twins. “Nose to the grindstone, real gritty players, strength and conditioning is going to play a big role for us. That is one of my specialties.

“I am hoping to develop athletes and not just baseball players. I want to get back to where no matter what the situation is my kids want to compete. If it was David versus Goliath and they were David, they would tie their cleats up tighter, pull their hat down and take off.”

Tazewell plays on what is known as Lou Peery Field, named for the architect of the Tazewell program. McDaniel is looking to build on what he has been part of for so many years.

“I am more than appreciative to be selected as the head coach,” he said. “To me playing for Lou Peery all those years, and just knowing the background of Tazewell baseball, all I can do is try to get back to the basics that we have always been known for.

“Just get back to real Tazewell baseball. I am not saying none of the other head coaches didn’t try to do that or didn’t do a good job with what they were doing, that is not my place, but I am going to take it from my perspective.”