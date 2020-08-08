PREP BASEBALL: Faith and Baseball the cornerstones for Gate City's Mason Barnett, who made a courageous comeback in 2020

Along with doctors like McMurray, Bryan Arnette and Christopher Pendola, Barnett’s teammates and coaches at Gate City were also there for him to lean on for support.

“We always try and play some in the fall and his mom messaged me and told me what had happened. He was able to come to a few fall games and sit in the dugout, which was good,” said Gate City baseball coach Jonathon Salyer.

Watching his friends play only motivated him more.

“I started seeing the most improvement around November and it kickstarted my faith back up,” Barnett said. “I was like ‘I can actually play baseball this year.’ ”

He returned to school on Nov. 25 and by January he was playing catch once again.

The winter also provided Barnett with a memorable moment in another athletic realm.