PREP BASEBALL: Ezzell bats Holston past Eastside, 18-4

DAMASCUS, Va. – Five days after he started in a state semifinal football game, Jordan Ezzell got his baseball season started in a big way.

Ezzell had a two-run single and two-run homer in the first inning alone as the Holston Cavaliers opened the 2021 campaign with an impressive 18-4 win over the Eastside Spartans at historic Backer Park.

The erstwhile running back and outside linebacker finished 3-for-4 with five RBIs at the plate and was the winning pitcher on a night when 65-year-old Holston boss Bill Moore got his first head-coaching triumph on the high school level.

Ezzell was one of five guys on the field Wednesday who had played in last Friday’s 27-6 loss to Galax in the VHSL Class 1 state gridiron semifinals. Ezzell, Dustin Bott, Dillon Bott, Caleb Casey and Colt Millinger didn’t have long to go from doling out hits on the football field to collecting hits on the baseball diamond.

A lack of preparation certainly didn’t mean a lack of production as Holston scored 11 runs in the first inning.

Holston sent 15 men to the plate, collected five hits, drew six walks, had a batter hit by a pitch and benefited from several wild pitches in the offensive uprising against three Eastside pitchers.

