BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – Visiting Tennessee High once again had Sullivan East muttering to itself during an entertaining, contentious baseball game Monday night at McKamey Field.

Shortstop Evan Mutter homered twice and drove in three runs and left-hander Payne Ladd allowed one unearned run in five-plus innings as the Vikings improved to 3-0 in the Upper Lakes Conference and 8-0 overall with a 5-2 win.

During Tennessee High’s previous visit to East, for the regional championship last May, Mutter hit a three-run home run in the first inning of a 14-2 Vikings triumph.

“He kind of likes hitting here, it seems like,” Tennessee High coach Preston Roberts said.

Mutter hit a 2-1 fastball off East ace Tyson Mitchell to give the Vikes a 2-0 lead in the first inning and led off the sixth by hitting a 3-2 fastball over the left-field fence to stretch the lead to 3-1.

“He left a couple of fastballs up and I took advantage of it,” Mutter said. “He throws it alright. We had a plan to stay through the ball and not chase anything up.”

East coaches and players took exception to Mutter’s bat-flip toward their dugout after his second home run, but nothing came of it. It’s become quite the Battle of Weaver Pike, what with both teams advancing to the state tournament last year after facing each other seven times en route to Murfreesboro.

“Every game’s really tense,” Mutter said. “You get a lot of adrenaline going. It’s a blast. Nothing beats that.”

Ladd, who also recorded the victory on the mound in the 2022 region championship, allowed two hits, two walks and no earned runs while striking out one. Ladd was lifted after leadoff batter Jake Witcher led off the bottom of the sixth by reaching on an infield single and taking second on a throwing error.

Third baseman Bralyn Price took over for Ladd and retired six straight batters for his second save after the first batter he faced reached on an error.

“They threw amazing,” Mutter said. “Bralyn came in late and just threw strikes. That’s all we needed him to do.”

Price stranded a runner at third base with a strikeout that ended the sixth. He also delivered a two-out double that scored Gage Graziano to give the Vikes a 4-1 lead in the sixth.

“Bralyn – it seems like every week I’m speaking his name, because he’s a senior getting his first real moment,” Roberts said. “I’m so proud of him at third base, offensively. On the mound he’s got two saves already and one win out of the bullpen.”

Rylan Henard scored two runs for Tennessee High. He drew a one-out walk in the seventh and scored the game’s final run on Andrew Dingus’ two-out single.

Mitchell allowed five runs in 6 2/3 innings for the Patriots (4-4, 1-2). He gave up seven hits, walked three and struck out four.

“Tyson threw well just like he always does,” East coach Mike Breuninger said. “There’s a couple of pitches he probably wishes he had back, but give credit to Mutter for hitting a couple of bombs there. … We’re gonna play them at least two more times and who knows how many times in the district, and maybe even further down the road. You’ve just gotta come ready to play. … We’ve just gotta – just like every other team – keep getting better.”

East’s only hit other than Witcher’s infield single was left-handed batter Jake Lunsford’s line-drive single to right field to lead off the bottom of the third.