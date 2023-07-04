One of Southwest Virginia’s top high school baseball talents will be playing in Central Virginia next season.

Evan Hankins confirmed on Tuesday that he is transferring to The Miller School in Charlottesville, Virginia, after two seasons starring for the John Battle High School Trojans.

A 6-foot-5, 215-pound left-hander and University of Tennessee commit, Hankins hammered four home runs, while winning five games with one save on the mound this past spring as Battle went 19-8 and repeated as VHSL Region 2D champions.

He’ll be a junior this fall when he enrolls at the private school.

“It was a very tough decision to leave John Battle,” Hankins said. “I love my coaches, teammates, teachers; I loved everything about Battle. I just think that Miller has the freedom to develop me more as a player. The coaches at Battle do all they can do with the time they are allowed to practice the team. Where I am a one-sport guy now, I have the opportunity to practice the entire school year on baseball [at Miller School].”

The Miller School Mavericks have won three Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) state championships under the direction of head coach Billy Wagner, a former Tazewell High School standout and MLB All-Star pitcher.

Wagner attended Tazewell with Donnie Hankins, Evan’s father.

“Billy sees me as a two-way guy,” Hankins said. “Maybe even play a little corner outfield.”

The offseason schedule for Hankins includes invitations to the USA Baseball Player Development Program in Cary, North Carolina, the Area Code Games in San Diego the first week of August, next month's Class of 2025 Perfect Game All-Star event in Arizona and the world wood-bat tournament in Atlanta later this month.

