PREP BASEBALL: East beats Central; Unbeaten Sullivan East completes two-day sweep of Sullivan Central

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. —Two baseball teams whose 2021 seasons have started in opposite directions continued down the same paths on Tuesday.

But a detour loomed for both squads.

Sullivan East held off Sullivan Central by a 9-5 margin in their Three Rivers Conference matchup. The Patriots (5-0, 4-0) completed a two-day home-and-home sweep of the winless Cougars (0-5, 0-4).

“We’re right where we want to be,” longtime Patriots coach Mike Breuninger said. “We just need to keep getting better.”

East couldn’t have asked for much of a better start through 2 ½ innings. The Patriots provoked a six-run outburst in the top of the third on six hits and a pair of Central errors, giving them a healthy lead before the Cougars’ full lineup even had made a single plate appearance.

Patriots pitcher Seth Chafin, meanwhile, was cruising on the mound, facing two batters over the minimum through four. Then Chafin ran into trouble, loading the bases with no outs in the fifth and walking in a Central run. Breuninger replaced Chafin, who had finished up Monday’s tilt with the Cougars, with Tyson Mitchell, who went the rest of the way.