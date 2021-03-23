PREP BASEBALL: East beats Central; Unbeaten Sullivan East completes two-day sweep of Sullivan Central

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. —Two baseball teams whose 2021 seasons have started in opposite directions continued down the same paths on Tuesday.
But a detour loomed for both squads.
Sullivan East held off Sullivan Central by a 9-5 margin in their Three Rivers Conference matchup. The Patriots (5-0, 4-0) completed a two-day home-and-home sweep of the winless Cougars (0-5, 0-4).
“We’re right where we want to be,” longtime Patriots coach Mike Breuninger said. “We just need to keep getting better.”
East couldn’t have asked for much of a better start through 2 ½ innings. The Patriots provoked a six-run outburst in the top of the third on six hits and a pair of Central errors, giving them a healthy lead before the Cougars’ full lineup even had made a single plate appearance.
Patriots pitcher Seth Chafin, meanwhile, was cruising on the mound, facing two batters over the minimum through four. Then Chafin ran into trouble, loading the bases with no outs in the fifth and walking in a Central run. Breuninger replaced Chafin, who had finished up Monday’s tilt with the Cougars, with Tyson Mitchell, who went the rest of the way.
Central kept things interesting. Down 8-2 entering the bottom of the sixth, the Cougars plated three more runs on five hits. A gaffe running the bases prevented more damage from being done. East pushed across an insurance run in the seventh after an error prolonged the inning, and Mitchell retired the Cougars in order in the bottom half to finish things.
“I thought our pitchers did a really good job,” Breuninger said. “Chafin got us out of a jam last night, then he came in and started today and went as long as he could.
“We had a big inning against them last night, a big inning tonight,” Breuninger added. “Thank goodness because you take away those big innings, it’s a different ballgame.”
Lucas Eaton, East’s nine-hole hitter, delivered a two-run home run in the top of the fifth and finished with two hits and three RBIs for East, which got production up and down its lineup. All nine batters in the starting lineup contributed in some way: a run scored, a hit, or an RBI, or multiples in one of those categories.
Limiting big innings is the big point of emphasis going forward for Central coach Clay Colley.
“Tonight, we give up the six-run inning. Last night we had a nine-run inning. We have to avoid the big one,” Colley said. “Even despite that, we still came back in the fifth, sixth, seventh and I really like the fight out of these guys.”
East 9, Central 5
Sullivan East 006 020 1 — 9 11 1
Sullivan Central 000 023 0 — 5 7 5
Chafin, Mitchell (5) and Dillard; Stanley, Wise (5) and Bowers. W-Chafin. L-Stanley. Sv-Mitchell. HR-East: Eaton (5th, 1 on).