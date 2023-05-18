BRISTOL, Tenn. — Tennessee High looks exactly like a team intent on returning to next week’s state baseball tournament, displaying powerful offense and shutdown pitching Friday night to claim a 10-1 win over Halls in Class AAA sectional play at Tod Houston Field.

The Vikings (25-5) take on Halls here again today at 1 p.m., looking to finish off the Red Devils and take the best two-out-of-three series to earn another trip to Rutherford County.

Tennessee High is now 5-0 this postseason and is yet to be seriously challenged.

In its latest win, Payne Ladd threw an 85-pitch gem while Andrew Dingus blasted two home runs and Ashton Leonard ripped a grand slam, collectively slamming the door on the Devils.

“Proud of our guys,” veteran Viking coach Preston Roberts said. “And it all starts on the mound with quality pitching, and Payne’s been that steady force all year. He’s done a wonderful job and brings a lot of confidence to the whole team any time he steps on the mound.

“Really proud of some individual highlights tonight. You know, I’m sure some guys may be a little frustrated with their performance a little bit, but it’s team baseball and I know they’re not going to let it affect them. They never have and they never will — tomorrow may be their day.”

Andrew Dingus and Ashton Leonard certainly had their moments, launching three home runs and collecting nine RBIs between them. Both clearly felt at home at hitter-friendly Tod Houston.

“We know how to play here and our guys love playing here,” Roberts said. “We consider it a home-field advantage. Tod’s been good to us over the last decade, I guess.”

Dingus immediately put the Vikings in high gear with a three-run homer in the first inning, then followed that with a two-run shot in the third to up THS’s advantage to 5-1.

Halls hung around thereafter behind starting pitcher Kayden Daniels, until Leonard took him deep with a no-doubt, four-run jack in the sixth to turn the game into a 9-1 runaway.

The aggressive Leonard scored three times and finished 3 for 4 out of his leadoff hole, generally lining the first pitch he saw each time he stepped to the plate.

“Ashton is a throw-back kind of player who shows up every day to play,” said Roberts, whose club collected nine base hits. “He competes his tail off and doesn’t care who gets the credit. He plays with great intensity and effort — we’re sure glad to have him.”

Payne, meanwhile, scattered five singles, struck out five batters and walked nobody. He lost his shutout when Daniels lined an RBI single in the third inning, temporarily making it a 3-1 game.

“I felt like I had all four pitches working,” the 6-foot-5, 210-pound senior said. “Fastball was staying on plane and riding the zone, and the curveball was slipping out a little early but then I found it and got a few swings and misses. My change-up was on tonight.

“My tempo started feeling good right around the fifth inning.”

Roberts knows that this series with the Knoxville school isn’t over, but it’s nice to be up 1-0.

“It is,” he said. “We wanted to get that first game out of the way with a win and then [Saturday], it’s not like we’re wanting to let them hang around or anything like that.

“We want to go after them again and take care of this thing, and we’ve got to have the same intensity as we had tonight and the same energy, and the same outstanding effort that Payne gave us on the mound.”

Roberts will call on Rylan Henard to pitch Game 2, looking for the sweep. Should there be a third and deciding game, it would follow the 1 o’clock contest, again at Tod Houston.