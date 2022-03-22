PREP BASEBALL: Defending state champ Science Hill blanks Wolves, 3-0

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Nobody said it’d be easy for a first-year program, especially when opening league play against the defending state baseball champion.

Science Hill demonstrated again on Tuesday that the road to the top of the Big 5 Conference still runs through Johnson City, finishing off a home-and-home sweep of West Ridge with a 3-0 win at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.

Science Hill had beaten the Wolves 6-5 the previous evening.

“We gave ourselves a chance with the tying run up [at bat] in the last inning, a similar situation that we had [Monday],” West Ridge coach Michael Hoover said. “I thought we competed. At times we may have pressed a little bit just trying to do too much, but I think a lot of that had to do with their pitcher.”

Science Hill pitcher Gavin Briggs sparkled throughout, fashioning a complete-game shutout while allowing just four hits.

The senior left-hander was barely threatened until the seventh inning, when he induced a game-ending groundout with base runners at first and third.

“Briggs did a really good job, changing speeds and locating and kind of keeping us off balance,” Hoover allowed. “Sometimes you’ve just got to tip your hat.”

Backed by errorless defense, Briggs got all the offensive support he needed when the Hilltoppers (7-1, 2-0) scored three times in the fifth inning.

Nate Conner interrupted a 0-0 pitcher’s duel with a one-out double to plate Jake Bedard, who had singled, and Cole Torbett, who’d followed with a bunt single. Three batters later, an RBI-single from Clayton Ball made it a 3-0 game.

It’s nice to have state-tested veterans like Briggs and Conner, among others.

“We do have a lot of guys who have been in this lineup a long time and I know what I’ve got with them, but it’s a whole new season and a whole new team,” Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards said. “We know everyone is going to bring their best game against us, so we’ve definitely got to be ready every night.”

Drew Hoover took the loss for West Ridge (2-3, 0-2), pitching 4 2/3 innings.

“They made the plays,” Micheal Hoover said. “We hit some balls, hit some to the outfield, but they just track them down. They don’t beat themselves.

“We’ve talked about competition since we got out here, that you’ve got to enjoy the competition and you’ve got to enjoy playing the good teams. And by the end of the year, you know, we hope to be right there with everybody else.”