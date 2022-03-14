PREP BASEBALL: Daniel Boone downs THS, 6-3

GRAY, Tenn. – Forty-eight hours after snow covered Clarence Mabe Field, the Daniel Boone baseball team produced a whiff of spring on Monday.

Junior right-hander Brogan Jones struck out 11 Tennessee High batters in five innings and reliever Brayden Blankenship fanned four more in two innings as Boone defeated the visiting Vikings, 6-3, in both teams’ season opener.

Jones, an East Tennessee State commitment, would’ve been plenty amped up for Opening Day even if ETSU assistant Chad Marshall hadn’t been in attendance.

“Honestly, I was just trying to make a big impression and just going out and playing the game that I love, trying to have fun,” Jones said. “I felt good on the mound. Everything was coming out smooth. The swing felt good.”

Indeed, Jones went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, two runs and a line-out to left field that required an exceptional catch from Andrew Dingus.

Still, Tennessee High led 2-1 when Evan Mutter led off the top of the fourth inning with a home run down the right-field line.

Jones responded by striking out the side, as he’d also done in the first, and Boone answered with a five-run fourth.

The decisive frame included four hits, three walks and one of the Vikings’ three errors.

“We picked a bad day to play bad,” Tennessee High coach Preston Roberts said. “Throughout our scrimmages and practices and everything, we had been playing all three facets really well – pitching, defense and timely hitting. We were pitching our way out of problems, defending our way out of problems – just really good complementary team baseball. And it’s real easy to see that we did not do that today.

“We didn’t have great approaches at the plate. Of course, you had a really good arm on the mound.”

Jones reached 87 mph and used his slider effectively.

“He keeps ‘em off balance,” Boone coach Scott Hagy said. “Brogan’s just like his brother [Gaven] from last year; I mean they can spot it up pretty darn good. If you can spot up an 84- or 85-mile-an-hour fastball and then spin it where you want to get it, that’s pretty tough to handle for most high school hitters.”

Gaven Jones, a freshman at Milligan and Boone’s ace last season, was the Appalachian Athletic Conference pitcher of the week for his work last week.

Little brother picked up where he left off. Along with 11 strikeouts, Brogan allowed three hits and a walk and hit a batter while giving up two runs in five innings.

“We couldn’t have scripted it any better,” Hagy said. “They’re a quality team and we came out and did a lot of good things today. I’m pretty pleased for Opening Day.”

The solace for the Vikings was that these teams are no longer in the same conference due to reclassification. Tennessee High ended Boone’s season with a tight victory in the losers’ bracket final of the district tournament last season.

“That [Jones] is their conference dude right there,” Roberts said. “The good news is that wasn’t a conference game, I guess. But it had a conference-type feel.”

Aiden Roller was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Jake Davenport reached base in all three plate appearances for Boone, which will play South-Doyle at TVA Credit Union Ballpark today at 5 p.m.

Garrett Cross was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Vikes. Dingus was 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and a run.

Vikings starter Payne Ladd, a left-hander, allowed two hits, two walks and three runs while striking out two in three-plus innings. Noah Smith allowed three runs in three innings. He gave up four hits, a walk and hit a batter.

Tennessee High will host Gate City today at 4:30 p.m.

“We were hoping we would carry over some of that scrimmage momentum into Opening Day,” Roberts said, “but it’s a humbling game and we’ll bounce back. I have no worries about that. We’re a veteran bunch. These guys know how to win. We’ll bounce back.”