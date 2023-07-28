Replacing a legend is never an easy proposition. Cody Compton did just fine in filling the huge shoes of Charles “Doc” Adams as baseball coach for the Lebanon Pioneers.

“Whenever I was in college I told Coach Adams that I was going to come back and help him some day,” said Compton, who graduated from Lebanon in 2009 and had helped out as an assistant coach since 2015 after graduating from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. “He told me I was crazy, but here I am.”

The 33-year-old Compton led Lebanon to a 26-2 record and the Virginia High School League Class 1 state championship while replacing Adams, who led the Pioneers’ program for 37 years, capping it off with a Class 2 state title in 2021.

“I was [nervous], but there is no replacing Coach Adams. He is a legend in baseball in general. You go about anywhere and they know him,” Compton said. “He has helped me throughout the whole season. He is somebody I could call whenever I needed something and it was just nice to have him around to help us.”

Lebanon’s hopes for a repeat were dashed last season, but the Pioneers came back with the ultimate goal to lift the state championship trophy once again. The 33-year-old Compton steered them in that direction, earning the Bristol Herald Courier baseball coach of the year honors for his efforts.

“It is great. I couldn’t have done it without my assistant coaches or without my players. To me it shows how good they were because I just came out and they performed for me,” said Compton, who was quick to credit his assistants, including Will Stamper — who called pitches for a talented mound staff — Mike Ascue, Brandon Taylor and D.J. Hall. “I just tried to lead them in the right direction. It was on them to go out and play the game. To have people there to support you like that is the only reason we were able to win it this year.”

***

He also had four all-state players, including first teamers Nathan “Tater” Phillips — who pitched a no-hitter in the 7-0 state championship game victory over Auburn — and centerfielder Zach Hertig. Shortstop/pitcher Seth Buchanan and outfielder/pitcher Dagan Barton were second team honorees.

None had to be reminded how last season ended.

“We kind of started with a clean slate this year. We had high expectations, but it was a good season for us,” said Compton, who started his collegiate career at Milligan, playing for former Lebanon standout Nathan Meade, in addition to pitching coach Chris Gordon, who is now on the staff at the University of Texas. “The kids worked hard. From the start of the school year we started lifting and I talked to them every day about what their goal was for the year. They worked hard and they achieved their goal.”

There were definite differences in style between the unassuming Compton and Adams, who was known for his constant chatter during a game. However, in the opening game of the season, Compton showed that his voice would be heard if needed.

“Coach Adams, he was always talking. That is how he was whenever I played for him. That is how he was every day in practice,” Compton said. “I usually don’t say too much unless it needs to be said. I think our first game people were worried about me not speaking up and I argued a play at the plate and had to jump on a kid there in the first game of the season.”

They were very much alike in how they play the game. Lebanon, which won its final 25 games in a row, dropped a pair of decisions to state tournament participant Tennessee High, including a 6-1 contest that helped deliver his point on the fundamentals.

“I had to show them their potential early on,” he said. “We ended up losing 6-1, but we still played in the game with them. At that point in the season I don’t know if Tennessee High had played a full seven innings.

“We walked the 8 and 9 hitters and you can’t do that against a really good team because they are going to produce those runs and they did. We made a couple of errors and we let the game get away from us, but they saw they could play with a really good team early on.”

Lessons learned. The trio of Phillips, Barton and Buchanan, along with Carter Hess and Eli Breeding, helped the Pioneers allow just 48 runs all season. Add solid defense and timely hitting and Lebanon was in position to win every game.

“We had good pitching. They came out and threw strikes for us. Our defense was making the plays for them. If you are throwing strikes and you are making the plays, it is hard to score against that,” Compton said. “Then we finally came on offensively. That was what I was worried about from the beginning of the year was were we going to be able to hit enough to do it.”

Not a problem there. The Pioneers outscored their foes 275-48, defeating Hogoheegee District squads 126-12 and winning eight postseason games 88-5. They reached double figures in runs 16 times and shut out 10 foes. They also showed resilience, winning seven games by four runs or less, including 3-1 and 8-5 decisions against Class 3 state tournament participant Abingdon.

“We just kept responding and that is something I felt like we missed the year before was just knowing that we were just able to play with those teams,” he said.

***

It all worked out just fine. After Lebanon defeated Middlesex 4-1 in the state semifinals, ‘Tater’ and the Pioneers did the rest and wasted no time doing it against Auburn, taking a 5-0 first inning lead.

Watching from the Salem Memorial Ballpark bleachers was Adams, who had been supporting the Pioneers from a distance all season long.

“Before the season started he said, ‘it wouldn’t be fair to you for me to be right there with you. I am going to step back a little bit’ and he did,” Compton said. “I told him he was more than welcome anytime in the dugout, on the field, whatever he wanted to do, but he said it wasn’t fair to me.

“He didn’t stay around long after the [championship] game, but I stopped by his house and talked to him for a couple of hours one day. He was [proud]. He supported us all the way through.”

Another season awaits. Five seniors have moved on, and the Pioneers are making another move, this time returning to Class 2A and the Southwest District. Until then, Compton, who is still at the baseball field nearly every day, is going to spend more time with his wife Chelsea, and their 1-year-old son, Liam, who attended his first baseball game just five days after he was born last spring in Chilhowie.

“I spend a lot of time out here so I don’t get to spend as much time with him as I would like to,” he said. “They are at every game, and most of the time after the game he is on the mower with me dragging the field. He really enjoys that.”

Compton is also a special education instructor at Lebanon, which has helped him in keeping the calm demeanor in understanding that if the effort is there, what else can he ask for in return.

“These kids down here, they are never going out and trying to strike out or anything like that. It is just having the patience to understand that they are giving us their best,” Compton said. “Even the pro guys, they make errors and they strike out so how can I expect high school kids to be better than the pro guys.”