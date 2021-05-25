PREP BASEBALL: Chilhowie takes 13-0 Hogoheegee District win over Holston

This past fall, Hutton honed his baseball skills with a team based in Washington County, Virginia.

‘I like football and baseball,” Hutton said. “I knew the baseball coach was counting on me this season and I’ve tried to play with confidence. We’re all getting better every day.”

Hutton, who is hitting over .500, contributed a line single to the 10-hit effort for the Warriors.

Brandon Bush and Clint Goodwin collected two hits apiece. Senior Jordan Williams, the lone holdover from 2019, added a single.

Chilhowie scored five runs on just two hits in the third inning as the Cavaliers struggled with physical and mental errors.

That was more than enough insurance for Hutton who teased Holston batters with a fastball, curveball, change-up and knuckleball.

Holston left-hander Jordan Ezzell recorded nine strikeouts, but the Cavaliers were doomed by six errors and eight walks.

“Too many unearned runs,” Holston coach Bill Moore said. “You just can’t give up five runs to a pitcher like Hutton.”

The Cavaliers are now 4-3 in the Hogoheegee.