PREP BASEBALL: Chilhowie takes 13-0 Hogoheegee District win over Holston

DAMASCUS, Va. – Veteran Chilhowie Warriors baseball coach Jeff Robinson wasn’t sure what to expect of his 2021 team.
“I only had one guy who had ever played in a varsity game. This is my most inexperienced team over,” Robinson said.
That explains why Robinson was so happy late Tuesday night.
In a showdown for Hogoheegee District supremacy, Chilhowie posted a 13-0 win over the Holston Cavaliers at Backer Park.
Chilhowie now has a 5-0-1 district record along with a 6-2-1 overall mark.
“And I’m ecstatic with that,” Robinson said.
The hero of the new-look Warriors is Daniel Hutton. The 6-foot-4 junior right-hander, who entered the game with an 0.75 ERA, improved his record to 5-0 by striking out seven en route to a one-hitter.
Where was Hutton in 2019 when Chilhowie won 22 games and charged to the state tournament?
“Our team was loaded that year, so we had to keep Daniel on the junior varsity,” Robinson said. “He’s a having a breakout out season now, and we’re riding him.”
Hutton doubles as one of the top kicking specialists in far Southwest Virginia. He’s been a regular summer visitor to the Kicking World camps in Knoxville and has converted field goals as long as 44 yards for the Warriors.
This past fall, Hutton honed his baseball skills with a team based in Washington County, Virginia.
‘I like football and baseball,” Hutton said. “I knew the baseball coach was counting on me this season and I’ve tried to play with confidence. We’re all getting better every day.”
Hutton, who is hitting over .500, contributed a line single to the 10-hit effort for the Warriors.
Brandon Bush and Clint Goodwin collected two hits apiece. Senior Jordan Williams, the lone holdover from 2019, added a single.
Chilhowie scored five runs on just two hits in the third inning as the Cavaliers struggled with physical and mental errors.
That was more than enough insurance for Hutton who teased Holston batters with a fastball, curveball, change-up and knuckleball.
Holston left-hander Jordan Ezzell recorded nine strikeouts, but the Cavaliers were doomed by six errors and eight walks.
“Too many unearned runs,” Holston coach Bill Moore said. “You just can’t give up five runs to a pitcher like Hutton.”
The Cavaliers are now 4-3 in the Hogoheegee.
“This was a big game that we needed,” Moore said. “We just have to work to get better and shoot for the district tournament now.”
Ezzell supplied the lone hit for Chilhowie with a line single. Ezzell and Braxton Vannoy are both hitting over .360.
Robinson hopes the best is yet to come with his squad.
“We have a lot of new faces, but I knew that if we ever put together a complete game with offense, defense and pitching that something like this was going to happen. It happened today,” Robinson said.
The bright spots for Chilhowie also included the sterling defense of freshman shortstop Isaac Booth, who has crafted a batting average of over .400.
What does Robinson think of his young team after nine games?
“I will take this kind of season. Absolutely,” Robinson said
