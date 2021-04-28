PREP BASEBALL: Challenge awaits for whoever finishes on top in the Hogoheegee

The following is a look at each of the five Hogoheegee teams, as well as Mountain Empire District member George Wythe:

PATRICK HENRY

The Rebels are the two-time defending regional champions, having won the title and advanced to the state semifinals in 2018 and 2019.

Many of the mainstays from those squads have departed.

“We will have a new look for sure,” said PH coach Tommy Thomas.

Infielder/pitcher Isaac Presley and outfielder/pitcher Jacob Eisert are the only two guys back who started in 2019.

PH has split its first two games this season – topping Twin Springs and losing to Black Diamond District preseason favorite Honaker.

Hunter Addair, Conner Kausch and Hunter Wachob are some of the other players that will be counted on to deliver at the plate.

CHILHOWIE

Outfielder Jordan Williams, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound senior, is the only returner for Chilhowie with substantial varsity experience as he hit .311 with one home run and nine RBIs during the spring of 2019.