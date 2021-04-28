PREP BASEBALL: Challenge awaits for whoever finishes on top in the Hogoheegee

The bar has already been set high for Holston High School’s baseball team this spring.
The boys basketball squad at the school in Damascus won the first outright Hogoheegee District title since 1984 and finished as VHSL Region 1D runner-up.
The football team won its first district championship since 1984, claimed the Region 1D crown and suffered a 27-6 loss to Galax last Friday in the VHSL Class 1 state semifinals.
Now, the baseball crew will try to add more gold to the trophy case.
That will be a tough task as eight seniors who were supposed to be on the field for the Cavaliers in 2020 before the season was canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have since graduated.
“It’s going to be an interesting year with our football team being so successful, but those guys are athletes and picking up baseball again shouldn’t be a big concern,” said Holston coach Bill Moore. “We are low on numbers, but this group will battle – that I know for sure. Hopefully, we can live up to the success our other sports have had in the COVID year.”
The Hogoheegee District figures to be one of Southwest Virginia’s most competitive leagues from top-to-bottom and three different teams got first-place votes in the district’s preseason coaches poll.
The following is a look at each of the five Hogoheegee teams, as well as Mountain Empire District member George Wythe:
PATRICK HENRY
The Rebels are the two-time defending regional champions, having won the title and advanced to the state semifinals in 2018 and 2019.
Many of the mainstays from those squads have departed.
“We will have a new look for sure,” said PH coach Tommy Thomas.
Infielder/pitcher Isaac Presley and outfielder/pitcher Jacob Eisert are the only two guys back who started in 2019.
PH has split its first two games this season – topping Twin Springs and losing to Black Diamond District preseason favorite Honaker.
Hunter Addair, Conner Kausch and Hunter Wachob are some of the other players that will be counted on to deliver at the plate.
CHILHOWIE
Outfielder Jordan Williams, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound senior, is the only returner for Chilhowie with substantial varsity experience as he hit .311 with one home run and nine RBIs during the spring of 2019.
“This is without a doubt the most inexperienced team I have ever put on the field,” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson. “After losing seven starters off a 22-win state tournament team, most of who started for three and four years, in 2019, 2020 was a year in which a lot of JV players were supposed to get experience. With the canceled season in 2020, many of our guys have gone 23 months without competing in a real baseball game. We hope by the end of the season to put a quality product on the field and be able to compete with anyone in our region.”
Daniel Hutton will be the ace of the pitching staff and tossed six innings on the varsity level in 2019.
D.J. Martin, Kyle Plemmons, Clint Goodwin, Levi Teaters, Isaac Booth, Dillan Powers, Zac Hall, Zak Tuell, Gavin Freeman, Brandon Bush, Conner Smith and Brenden Donnelly are among the first-year contributors for the Warriors.
HOLSTON
Add Holston to the list of squads with plenty of new faces in new places.
That includes a new head coach as 65-year-old Bill Moore is now calling the shots after three seasons as an assistant coach.
“I’ll probably be the oldest rookie coach in VHSL history,” Moore joked shortly after being hired to replace Bryan “Rabbit” Hughes at the helm.
Jordan Ezzell (.361 batting average in 2019) and Brycen Richardson (.355, 22 stolen bases) are the varsity veterans Moore will rely on for both their hitting and pitching. Grayson Surber, Dustin Bott, Braxton Vannoy, Dillon Bott, Cade Morrison, Nick Delatos, Tristan Allen and Caleb Casey are other guys who must step in and step up.
RURAL RETREAT
The Indians are the darkhorse in the Hogoheegee District and looked impressive in a 10-5 season-opening win over George Wythe on Tuesday.
Rural Retreat pounded out 10 hits and did not commit an error as Noah Bandrimer excelled at the plate (two hits, three RBIs) and on the mound (seven strikeouts).
Ryan Newby, Lucas Brewer, Carter Rouse, Hunter Lemmon, Wyatt Meek, Eli Blevins, Garrett Holston, Brady Smith, Wyatt Sage, Hunter Crouse, Jonah Hamman and Luke Smith are names to remember for Rural Retreat as well.
Head coach Van Harris has six guys he trusts to pitch and that depth could be a major advantage for the Indians.
NORTHWOOD
Austin Robbins will officially make his head-coaching debut for the Northwood Panthers today in a doubleheader against the Virginia High Bearcats at DeVault Stadium in Bristol. The 2020 season was supposed to be his first on the job, but was canceled before the opening game due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Robbins does possess one of the most experienced teams in the Hogoheegee District as seven seniors are expected to play important roles.
“Expectations are high this season as we have a group of young men who have some varsity experience to go along with some younger talent,” Robbins said. “If we play good, fundamental baseball and are able to produce some runs, we should be able to compete on a regular basis.”
Pitcher/infielder Tyler Waddle, pitcher/utility man Seth DeBusk, first baseman Dyson Briggs and outfielder Chaz Cassell all started in 2019 with Waddle compiling a .403 batting average. DeBusk hit .260.
Lucas Van Deest, Chris Frye, Nick Prater, Owen Doane, Caleb Johnson, Michael Frye, Chris Salyer, Dalton Hoover, Robert Burkett and Ayden Vaughn will contribute too.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
GEORGE WYTHE
It looks to be a rebuilding year for the youthful George Wythe Maroons, who had more errors (four) than hits (three) in a season-opening 10-5 loss to Rural Retreat on Tuesday.
The GW lineup has a major void to fill as Avery Mabe is now a freshman pitcher at the University of Virginia after leading the Maroons in nearly every statistical category in 2019.
First baseman/pitcher Adam Watson, shortstop/pitcher Luke Jollay and outfielder/pitcher Andrew East are the headliners for GW. Owen Repass, Konard Holbrook, Brady Walters, Colton Green, Landon Bennett, Tandom Smith, Sebastian Gomez, Logan Mullins, T.J. Pulliam and Austin Repass are other key players for the Maroons, whose roster is comprised mostly of freshmen and sophomores.
East, Watson and Holbrook are the only seniors for head coach Donnie Gamble’s club.
