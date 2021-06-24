PREP BASEBALL: Buch stops here; Buchanan to conclude Lebanon career by pitching for Pioneers in state title quest

Matthew Buchanan crafted another masterpiece on Wednesday for the baseball team at Lebanon High School, striking out 10 in spinning a one-hit shutout as the Pioneers posted a 4-0 win over the Chatham Cavaliers in the semifinals of the VHSL Class 2 state tournament.

The fastball was popping, the curveball was breaking and Chatham’s hitters were flailing as Buchanan needed just 74 pitches to overpower the team that had beaten Lebanon by 18 runs in the 2019 state finals.

“I could sort of tell I was feeling good whenever I was warming up before the game,” Buchanan said. “But whenever I for sure knew [about being locked in] was after the first inning. The defense that these guys had behind me was really something to watch. Everybody contributed to the win and that I believe stands out the most.”

Lebanon (18-0) hosts the Poquoson Islanders on Saturday at 1 p.m. in what will be Buchanan’s last game for the Pioneers and the final time one of Southwest Virginia’s most dominant performers ever steps on the mound.

By throwing less than 75 pitches on Wednesday, Buchanan will be available to pitch on Saturday.

At what juncture of the game and for how long is still to be determined.