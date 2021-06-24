PREP BASEBALL: Buch stops here; Buchanan to conclude Lebanon career by pitching for Pioneers in state title quest

Matthew Buchanan crafted another masterpiece on Wednesday for the baseball team at Lebanon High School, striking out 10 in spinning a one-hit shutout as the Pioneers posted a 4-0 win over the Chatham Cavaliers in the semifinals of the VHSL Class 2 state tournament.
The fastball was popping, the curveball was breaking and Chatham’s hitters were flailing as Buchanan needed just 74 pitches to overpower the team that had beaten Lebanon by 18 runs in the 2019 state finals.
“I could sort of tell I was feeling good whenever I was warming up before the game,” Buchanan said. “But whenever I for sure knew [about being locked in] was after the first inning. The defense that these guys had behind me was really something to watch. Everybody contributed to the win and that I believe stands out the most.”
Lebanon (18-0) hosts the Poquoson Islanders on Saturday at 1 p.m. in what will be Buchanan’s last game for the Pioneers and the final time one of Southwest Virginia’s most dominant performers ever steps on the mound.
By throwing less than 75 pitches on Wednesday, Buchanan will be available to pitch on Saturday.
At what juncture of the game and for how long is still to be determined.
“I would like to have the whole game,” Buchanan said. “I’ll just have to wait and see how I’m feeling that day and go from there.”
Those on the Lebanon side feel pretty good whenever Buchanan has the ball, while those opponents who step in the batter’s box get a little uneasy.
The left-hander is 6-0 this season and has not allowed a run – earned or otherwise – in 44 2/3 innings to go along with 73 strikeouts. He has yielded just 11 hits.
For his career, he is 23-0.
Keep in mind those stats would be even more eye-popping if the 2020 season had not been canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the 2021 season wasn’t played with a condensed schedule.
“I feel the team is super confident with him on the mound,” said Lebanon sophomore first baseman Nick Belcher. “He is our big gun.”
Buchanan is trying to finish his career with an unbeaten record, something rare among the area’s elite aces.
The last guy to do so and cap it with a state championship was Austin Ray, who was 31-0 between Honaker (2012-14) and Virginia High (2015).
Coeburn’s Tracy Stallard also had an unblemished record in high school before beginning a pro career that saw him reach the majors.
Some hurlers came close to achieving that feat on championship clubs: J.J. Kelly’s Doug Bates was 38-1, while Castlewood’s Jeff Phillips compiled a 28-1 mark in the 1980s to name just two.
Buchanan seeks to end things with a perfect record and the perfect ending – a state title.
So, how did it begin?
Well, his first outing for the Pioneers didn’t exactly foreshadow his future success.
The date was March 29, 2018.
A freshman at the time, Buchanan entered in the sixth inning of a non-district game with the John Battle Trojans with his team down 8-0 and disaster soon followed.
The nervous ninth-grader walked one guy with the bases loaded, followed that by plunking a hitter to drive in another run and then surrendered a three-run double to Aaron Arnold of the Trojans. He faced nine batters and five of them scored.
“I still vividly remember that game till this day. Those are the ones you never really forget,” Buchanan said with a laugh. “One of the main things I remember is almost every pitch I threw was hit hard by someone. It almost felt like I couldn’t do anything.”
Battle prevailed 13-0 in what was the head-coaching debut of Jimmy Gobble – a star pitcher back in his day in this neck of the woods – and that overshadowed Buchanan’s debacle of a debut at the varsity level.
“My mood after that game was definitely ticked off,” Buchanan said. “Those are the games that you need sometimes to really show you that you need to keep working and so I’m sort of grateful for it in a way.”
That’s because he hasn’t had an outing like that since and has flat out dominated.
He combined on a no-hitter with his younger brother, Seth Buchanan, in a win over John Battle in the semifinals of the Region 2D tourney.
“Matthew is Matthew,” said Lebanon coach Doc Adams. “He’s just very laid back, but he’s also got that fire and you don’t want to get under his skin. He’s a very coachable kid and I think that’s helped to get him to where he’s at.”
Buchanan will join the Bristol State Liners of the Appalachian League after the season concludes on Saturday.
Then he’ll head off to the University of Virginia where he’ll be facing Atlantic Coast Conference batters for a quality program.
Buchanan won’t be focusing on the past or the future on Saturday.
He’ll be living in the moment.
Focusing on each pitch.
Looking to finish.
An artist working on another masterpiece.
“It’s a once in a lifetime type of thing,” Buchanan said. “Being able to play this game at home only adds to the excitement. … We are far from satisfied right now. The championship is the game we have been looking for for years now and especially being the last game for us seniors, we will for sure leave it all out there.”