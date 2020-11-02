PREP BASEBALL: Bill Moore named head coach at Holston

When Bill Moore officially makes his debut as Holston High School’s head baseball coach in the spring, it will mark a milestone moment.
“I’ll probably be the oldest rookie coach in VHSL history,” Moore said.
The 65-year-old Moore was recently hired to take over the baseball program at the small school in Washington County, Virginia, marking his first head-coaching gig at the varsity level.
A 1973 graduate of John Battle who was a standout player for coach Don Pridemore’s Trojans, Moore had coached various levels of youth-league baseball throughout the years.
Three years ago, Moore was approached by then-head coach Bryan “Rabbit” Hughes to join the coaching staff at Holston.
Semi-retired from UPS Freight in Bristol, he gave it a shot and became an assistant coach for the Cavaliers.
When Hughes stepped down from guiding the program after six seasons, Moore became his successor.
“This came open and it’s a goal and a dream I’ve always had in life,” Moore said. “So, I decided to give it a go. … I want to thank Coach Hughes for bringing me to Holston and the administration for hiring me.”
Moore might also be the only man in VHSL history to take over a program that his son once led.
Adam Moore completed an eight-year run leading the Cavaliers in 2012. His stint included two state tournament trips, 87 wins and a Group A, Division 1 state runner-up finish in 2012.
Adam is currently the pitching coach for the Virginia High Bearcats.
“I told Adam my goal was to one-up him,” Bill Moore said. “He said, ‘Hey, put another trophy in the case and put the old one behind it.’ “
The Cavaliers compiled a 16-8 record in 2019 and reached the semifinals of the Region 1D tournament, falling one win shy of qualifying for the state tournament. Eight seniors were supposed to take the field for the Cavaliers in 2020 before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic resulted in the season being canceled.
“We’ve got a great group of kids right now,” Moore said. “Holston itself is in a good run of athletes and I really expect us to be competitive in all sports. We are going to be young this year, but we have some talent and I’m looking forward to working with them. We have a good group of eighth graders as well.”
The familiarity is certainly there with the returning players.
“I figured he would get [the job] and I’m excited,” said Holston senior second baseman Braxton Vannoy.
The Hogoheegee District sent two teams (Patrick Henry and Chilhowie) to the state tournament in 2019 as PH advanced to the state semifinals for the second straight year.
The Cavaliers will be in the mix in the ultra-competitive league with Moore at the helm.
“You’re always gonna have Patrick Henry and Chilhowie, Rural Retreat’s program is improving and next year Lebanon’s coming in,” Moore said. “We’re gonna have to up our game – that’s for sure.”
