PREP BASEBALL: Bill Moore named head coach at Holston

Adam Moore completed an eight-year run leading the Cavaliers in 2012. His stint included two state tournament trips, 87 wins and a Group A, Division 1 state runner-up finish in 2012.

Adam is currently the pitching coach for the Virginia High Bearcats.

“I told Adam my goal was to one-up him,” Bill Moore said. “He said, ‘Hey, put another trophy in the case and put the old one behind it.’ “

The Cavaliers compiled a 16-8 record in 2019 and reached the semifinals of the Region 1D tournament, falling one win shy of qualifying for the state tournament. Eight seniors were supposed to take the field for the Cavaliers in 2020 before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic resulted in the season being canceled.

“We’ve got a great group of kids right now,” Moore said. “Holston itself is in a good run of athletes and I really expect us to be competitive in all sports. We are going to be young this year, but we have some talent and I’m looking forward to working with them. We have a good group of eighth graders as well.”

The familiarity is certainly there with the returning players.

“I figured he would get [the job] and I’m excited,” said Holston senior second baseman Braxton Vannoy.