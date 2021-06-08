PREP BASEBALL: Bearcats edge Bulldogs when Weaver cuts down tying run at third base

TAZEWELL, Va. - Virginia High catcher Ty Weaver dug a ball out of the dirt with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning. and threw out the potential tying run at third base to give the Bearcats a 7-6 Southwest District tournament semifinal victory over Tazewell on Tuesday night at Lou Peery Field.

Virginia High will play Lebanon in the SWD tournament finals on Friday at Lebanon, and also picked up a Region 2D home game next week.

Both teams battled to the end and both coaches praised the effort.

“We’ve been playing great defense all year but we had a few miscues early and hung in there against a good team,” said Virginia High head coach Mark Daniels, whose Bearcats won despite committing five errors.

The Bearcats broke on top in the first inning with two runs on an inside-the-park home run by Jean Mulumba. Tazewell bounced back with three in their half of the frame on hits by Jon Davis, Trey Blankenship and Luke Childress and a sacrifice fly from Brayden Fowler.

Davis made the lead stand, allowing just two base runners over the next three innings. The Bulldogs picked up single runs in the second and fourth and took a 5-2 lead into the fifth. Singles by Conner Davidson and Deshaun Taylor and a Tazewell error cut the lead to 5-3.