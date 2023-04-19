BRISTOL, Va. – John Battle High School’s baseball team drew 15 walks on Tuesday night, but the Trojans certainly didn’t win via a walk-over.

A four-run seventh inning capped by a two-run single off the bat of sophomore slugger Evan Hankins and two perfect innings on the mound from junior Noah Sills turned out to be the difference as Battle held off archrival Virginia High for a 10-5 triumph at DeVault Stadium.

The Bearcats (6-5) had their five-game winning streak snapped and lost to Battle for the fifth straight time in the long-running rivalry.

The Trojans (8-3) built a 5-1 lead after two innings, but the Bearcats chipped away and trailed just 6-5 entering the final inning in a contest that had all the intensity of a postseason showdown and ended at 9:41 p.m.

“That was a playoff atmosphere,” said John Battle coach Jimmy Gobble. “It was great.”

The Trojans were finally able to put the game away by scoring those four times in the seventh inning.

Meanwhile, Sills was at the center of the game’s biggest moment.

A rugged right-hander, Sills relieved starter Porter Gobble in the sixth inning after Bhraedon Meredith of the Bearcats reached on an error and Luke Whitt was grazed on a 1-2 pitch.

There were no outs.

The potential tying run stood at second base.

The possible go-ahead run was standing at first.

Talk about a pressure-packed situation.

How did Sills respond?

He struck out Dashaun Taylor, got E.J. Hucks on a pop-up and induced speedy VHS leadoff hitter Conner Davidson to hit into an inning-ending grounder.

There is no doubting Sills’ mental toughness.

This is a kid who gutted his way to a complete-game victory over Buckingham County in the 2022 VHSL Class 2 state semifinals and spends his winters as a key member of Battle’s wrestling team.

Sills sat Virginia High down in order in the bottom of the seventh inning to seal the deal.

On a night when every other pitcher in the game struggled at times, Sills was in complete control.

“He did great in that situation and that’s where Noah’s going to thrive,” Jimmy Gobble said. “He’s a great kid and he came in and did a great job.”

Hankins finished with two hits and three RBIs, while Porter Gobble walked in each of his five plate appearances Landon Odum walked four times and scored thrice, while Elijah Childress, Broadie Bailey and Caden Sturgill contributed two RBIs apiece in the win.

Sturgill helped aid the seventh-inning outburst by legging out a bunt single.

“The bottom line is,” said VHS coach Adam Moore. “They were able to get a bunt down and we weren’t.”

Meredith, Taylor and freshman Calloway Jordan combined to issue 15 free passes and hit two batters on the mound, but three double plays helped the Bearcats minimize the damage and they had their chances.

“That’s going to look ugly,” Moore said. “But I still think as team we got better tonight.”

Cody Griffith had two hits and three RBIs for Virginia High, which hosts another rival on Friday night when Abingdon comes to town.