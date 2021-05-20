PREP BASEBALL: Barton tosses 1-hitter as Honaker tops Patrick Henry

The Tigers came storming back in the second inning. Ethan Compton doubled to start the inning and Jax Horn walked. Compton scored on a ground out. With two outs, Levi McGlothlin delivered a run scoring infield single and later crossed the plate on a wild pitch for a 3-1 advantage.

“This feels really good,” Compton said. “We came out swinging the bats, we were aggressive at the plate. We weren’t looking at strikes, when we got a good pitch, we drove the ball hard.”

Honaker added three more runs in the third. Compton was in the middle of the action with his second double. Evan Justus had a run scoring hit and Dylan Barrett added a sacrifice fly.

The Tigers added two more runs in the fifth and three in the sixth to end it early.

T.J. Hubbard had two hits and an RBI for Honaker, while Wes Yates smacked three hits and drove in one.

Five different players had hits for the Tigers.

Honaker had to take Barton off the mound in the sixth, to keep his pitch count down so he would be available Monday. Horn went to the mound to get the final out for the Tigers.

Honaker has an important BDD contest with Grundy.

“We have the big game on Monday,” Anderson said. “If you win that one, you have the one-seed in the region. We want to come out tomorrow, prepare and work hard, and then we have to take care of business on Monday.”