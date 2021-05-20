PREP BASEBALL: Barton tosses 1-hitter as Honaker tops Patrick Henry

EMORY, Va. – Honaker appears to be peaking at the right time of year.
The Tigers (7-2) won their fifth straight contest Thursday with an 11-1 non-district victory at Patrick Henry.
“We came out ready to play,” Honaker coach Chris Anderson said. “Patrick Henry is tough. That [Isaac] Presley kid is a good pitcher, we put the ball in play and made some plays to put the pressure on them. We continued to tack on, and Alex Barton pitched another great game. That has been our recipe for success.”
It was a tough game for Patrick Henry (2-5-1). Honaker ripped out nine hits and five were doubles. The Rebels aided their cause with seven miscues.
“Young teams are up and down,” said Patrick Henry coach Tommy Thomas. “I know Honaker is young too, when we played there it was a pretty evenly matched game. They cut out their errors and we still made ours. We had a young pitcher come in and we gave them ‘six outs’ in an inning. Hopefully we can be better by the end of the year.”
Barton was in complete control on the mound, only allowing one hit, with 11 strikeouts. The only Rebel run came in the first inning. Jacob Eisert walked and scored on the lone hit, a double by Eric Casey to left-center. Barton retired 13 of the next 14 batters he faced.
“I know I have a really good defensive team behind me,” Barton said. “The defense played well, we didn’t have any errors at all. That played a big role in my success on the mound, I knew I could trust everyone behind me.”
The Tigers came storming back in the second inning. Ethan Compton doubled to start the inning and Jax Horn walked. Compton scored on a ground out. With two outs, Levi McGlothlin delivered a run scoring infield single and later crossed the plate on a wild pitch for a 3-1 advantage.
“This feels really good,” Compton said. “We came out swinging the bats, we were aggressive at the plate. We weren’t looking at strikes, when we got a good pitch, we drove the ball hard.”
Honaker added three more runs in the third. Compton was in the middle of the action with his second double. Evan Justus had a run scoring hit and Dylan Barrett added a sacrifice fly.
The Tigers added two more runs in the fifth and three in the sixth to end it early.
T.J. Hubbard had two hits and an RBI for Honaker, while Wes Yates smacked three hits and drove in one.
Five different players had hits for the Tigers.
Honaker had to take Barton off the mound in the sixth, to keep his pitch count down so he would be available Monday. Horn went to the mound to get the final out for the Tigers.
Honaker has an important BDD contest with Grundy.
“We have the big game on Monday,” Anderson said. “If you win that one, you have the one-seed in the region. We want to come out tomorrow, prepare and work hard, and then we have to take care of business on Monday.”