PREP BASEBALL: Abingdon hangs 19 runs on John Battle, completes first perfect regular season since 2004

Ethan Gibson added two hits, four RBIs and was the winning pitcher for the Falcons, while Chase Hungate homered. A five-run fourth inning and seven-run seventh inning were among the highlights.

“ Our strength is our depth and the toughest job for me this year so far has been finding the right combination of guys to put in the game,” Francisco said. “It’s a well-balanced team of kids that work hard and do the right things. A lot of different kids are taking advantage of opportunities when they get ‘em.”

John Battle (7-4) was hurt by five errors, six walks and two hit batters in suffering one of its most lopsided losses ever on the current field it calls home.

Trojan boss Jimmy Gobble took a positive approach, however, with a team that has many underclassmen in the lineup.

“ I really felt like we’d compete a little bit better than we did, but it didn’t happen and it is what it is,” Gobble said. “I’m not upset with the outcome or what happened, just as long as we can learn from it. We compounded a few mistakes in certain areas, but I think we’re going to be just fine.