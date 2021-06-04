PREP BASEBALL: Abingdon hangs 19 runs on John Battle, completes first perfect regular season since 2004

BRISTOL, Va. – Abingdon High School’s baseball team has been on point all spring and senior Jake O’Quinn made sure the Falcons closed out the regular season in emphatic fashion.
O’Quinn went 3-for-5 with four RBIs on Thursday afternoon in Abingdon’s 19-4 Mountain 7 District win over the John Battle Trojans as the Falcons officially navigated their way through a regular season undefeated for the first time since 2004.
The triumph followed the familiar formula for a team that has outscored the opposition 181-15 in 12 games.
The offense produced big innings, the pitching was solid and the defense was flawless.
O’Quinn played the starring role this time.
He connected for a two-run double down the left-field line in the first inning, collected a RBI infield single in the third and added another RBI single to his stat line in the fourth inning.
“ Jake’s a great athlete and a selfless teammate,” said Abingdon coach Mark Francisco. “He’s really seeing the ball well and has consistently had quality at-bats.”
That could describe most of the guys in Abingdon’s lineup.
“ Anybody can have their night on this team you could say,” O’Quinn said. “One through 13 or 14, we’re basically as good as it gets and we’re all in. We put everything into it and it shows in our games.”
Ethan Gibson added two hits, four RBIs and was the winning pitcher for the Falcons, while Chase Hungate homered. A five-run fourth inning and seven-run seventh inning were among the highlights.
“ Our strength is our depth and the toughest job for me this year so far has been finding the right combination of guys to put in the game,” Francisco said. “It’s a well-balanced team of kids that work hard and do the right things. A lot of different kids are taking advantage of opportunities when they get ‘em.”
John Battle (7-4) was hurt by five errors, six walks and two hit batters in suffering one of its most lopsided losses ever on the current field it calls home.
Trojan boss Jimmy Gobble took a positive approach, however, with a team that has many underclassmen in the lineup.
“ I really felt like we’d compete a little bit better than we did, but it didn’t happen and it is what it is,” Gobble said. “I’m not upset with the outcome or what happened, just as long as we can learn from it. We compounded a few mistakes in certain areas, but I think we’re going to be just fine.
Abingdon is a good team and hit great. As far as our club goes, I’m perfectly happy with these guys as they are starting to understand some of the process. We’ve got some good kids and I’m perfectly fine with who we are and how we go about our business.”
Bryson Almany had two hits, including a home run, for the Trojans, while Zach Smith had two RBIs. Both are seniors who have signed with King University.
After rolling through the regular unscathed for the first time in 17 years – Nick Belcher, Blair Young and Zach Tritt (now a John Battle assistant) were among the standouts for the 2004 Falcons – the 2021 Abingdon Falcons appear locked and loaded for the postseason.
“ I think we’ve worked hard enough and we’re prepared enough that we’ll be just fine,” O’Quinn said.