ABINGDON, Va. – Abingdon High School’s Jett Humphreys might just be a sophomore, but he’s a varsity veteran when it comes to playing in tight games and delivering in pressure-packed moments

“Once you do it so many times, you kind of get used to it,” Humphreys said. “I love it. It’s fun.”

Humphreys delivered a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning and struck out seven in four clutch innings of relief as the Falcons posted a 10-9, eight-inning non-district victory over the Virginia High Bearcats on Wednesday night.

Abingdon (10-4) won all three games against Virginia High this season, but the final triumph over the bunch from Bristol was different than the others, which the Falcons won 8-2 and 11-1.

The Falcons had to rally from an 8-4 deficit on Wednesday.

“Either team could have won that one. We were fortunate to get that big hit late,” said AHS coach Mark Francisco. “I thought Virginia High played a really solid game and was very competitive. We left a lot of runners on early and left the door open and they took advantage.”

Humphreys shut the door on the mound and at the plate.

“Jett’s an absolute dog,” said Abingdon senior Jack Ferguson. “He can do everything. He’s Mr. Everything.”

He showcased his versatility on Wednesday.

After starting the game at third base, he took over on the mound in the fifth inning.

There was an errant pick-off throw that led to a run soon after he entered.

However, he buckled down and held the Bearcats (5-6) off the scoreboard the rest of the way.

E.J. Hucks led off the top of the seventh inning with a triple, but Humphreys got out of the jam with two grounders back to the mound and a strikeout.

Ferguson led off the bottom of the eighth with a double and that set the stage for Humphreys’ hitting heroics.

The slugger initially feigned a bunt attempt before slashing the ball to right field for his third hit of the night that put an end to a game that took 2-hours, 42-minutes to complete.

“I shortened up and decided to put it in play,” Humphreys said.

It was just another moment to add to a season-long highlight reel.

“He’s had a really good year,” Francisco said. “He’s a high-octane kind of player and loves to compete. If anything, he competes a little too hard sometimes and has to tone it down a bit. He’s shown a lot of moxie for a sophomore.”

Virginia High suffered its third straight loss, but the Bearcats gave the Falcons all they could handle.

“We executed some small stuff in the middle frames that led to some runs,” said VHS coach Adam Moore. “We hit the baseball pretty good for the first time this year. I was proud of them and that’s what we wanted to see – how they would respond against a great program. It was a fun game to watch.”

Conner Davidson, Virginia High’s only senior, had three hits.

Bhraedon Meredith (two hits, three runs, three RBIs) and Luke Whitt (two hits) also played well for the Bearcats, who have shown improvement over the course of the season.

“We’re close,” Moore said. “I think we’re hesitant as a group. Sometimes our kids think they can’t produce on this big stage and that’s inexperience. I’m seeing glimpses of it, but we’re just about there. I’m really looking forward to the rest of the season with this bunch.”

Elijah Parks and Landon Turman added two hits apiece for Abingdon, which once again found a way to win.

“I love everything about this team,” Humphreys said.