BRISTOL, Va. – The calendar flips, the names in the lineup change and new challengers emerge each spring, but the winning ways remain a constant for the baseball team at Abingdon High School.

The Falcons solidified their familiar spot atop the Mountain 7 District on Saturday night with a 10-5 victory over the John Battle Trojans in a marquee matchup between Washington County rivals.

Abingdon (14-4, 10-0) can clinch another regular-season district championship on Tuesday with a win at Ridgeview.

AHS has won the regular-season crown every year since entering the league in 2018 and has reeled off 70 consecutive triumphs against members of the Mountain 7 District.

The last setback for the Falcons to a team currently in the Mountain 7 was a 12-9 defeat at the hands of the Union Bears in 2014.

Head coach Mark Francisco’s club scored three times in the top of the sixth inning to take the lead for good on Saturday as the Falcons do what good teams do and found a way to prevail.

“There’s no secret,” said Abingdon senior Jack Ferguson. “We just focus on ourselves and let other people talk. We come prepared, believe in ourselves and have each other’s back. That’s all that matters.”

Sophomore Jett Humphries once again played a starring role for Abingdon.

He connected for a RBI single as part of that aforementioned three-run sixth inning and then he tossed two scoreless innings in relief of starter Beckett Dotson to notch the save.

“I just played it as a zero-zero ballgame,” Humphries said. “You just have to do your job and do the little things. I like coming on in relief better than starting to be honest with you.”

Battle was without hard-throwing sophomore left-handed pitcher and power-hitting first baseman Evan Hankins as he was scratched from the lineup with an illness.

“We were geared up for Hankins,” Francisco said. “We knew Porter [Gobble] had pitched [Thursday] and I hate that Hankins wasn’t feeling well. That shakes things up. But the starting pitcher for them [Noah Hill] really competed and the guys they brought in did too. … John Battle’s a great program and I expect them to be holding up that [Class 2] trophy at the end of the year.”

Meanwhile, Mountain 7 District gold remains in Abingdon’s possession.

The Falcons built a 5-1 lead in the second inning on Saturday, but the Trojans battled back and knotted things up in the fourth inning as Gavin Ratliff delivered a game-tying, two-run single.

Yet, Abingdon responded as the Falcons are apt to do.

John Battle fans had seen it before.

AHS rallied for a 7-6 victory over Battle on April 11 as Humphries got the win on the mound and tallied four RBIs. The Trojans couldn’t hold a 6-2 fifth-inning lead in that game and Abingdon won on a walk-off hit from Landon Greer.

“It’s vital we keep the energy up,” Ferguson said. “It’s like a boxing match. When they throw a punch you have to hit right back.”

Ferguson and Elijah Parks each had two hits for Abingdon, while Beckett Dotson drove in two runs along with being the winning pitcher.

Battle hasn’t beaten Abingdon since April 3, 2014, when Seth Cunningham and Matt Sullivan combined to pitch a three-hit shutout in a 5-0 triumph for the Trojans. Current Abingdon assistant coach and Mark Francisco’s son, Andrew, was a junior second baseman that spring for the Falcons.

“All in all, they played better baseball today and beat us,” said John Battle coach Jimmy Gobble. “Mark has done a great job with that team. They play like winners and expect to come out and win.”

The Trojans (14-5, 9-2) committed four errors, issued six walks and plunked five batters.

“Giving away free bases, loading the bases twice with nobody out,” Gobble said. “It’s hard to win against a pretty competitive team like that one when you do that. It makes it difficult.”

Elijah Childress hit a first-inning homer for Battle, while Ratliff, Caden Sturgill, Landon Odum and Noah Sills accounted for the team’s other hits.

The Trojans close out the regular season with non-district game at Christiansburg on Monday and welcome Mountain 7 District foe Wise County Central on Tuesday.

“If they want to lock it in, they can,” Gobble said. “They have to create some things communication-wise, approach-wise, baserunning-wise, defensive-wise and attacking the zone. All those things need to take place before winners win. That’s got to be shored up.”

The critics might say that Abingdon should dominate the Mountain 7 District since the Falcons are the only Class 3 team in a league with six Class 2 programs. However, none of the team sports at the school located off Exit 19 has dominated league opponents for as long as the baseball squad.

It hasn’t always been easy.

The team lost its top pitcher and hitter, Ethan Gibson, to an injury before the season began and many folks had counted out a club that finished as VHSL Class 3 state runner-up in 2021 and 2022.

The Falcons have just kept on piling up the Ws.

“It’s been a work in progress,” Francisco said. “We still haven’t played a complete game, but I think we are getting better. I was happy we found a way to get it done against an outstanding program.”