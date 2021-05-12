PREP BASEBALL: A Hill too steep; Tennessee High falls to Science Hill in District 1-AAA finals; travel Monday to face Seymour in regionals

“Cole pitched great tonight,” Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards said. “He was really attacking the hitters and he had all three pitches working. His changeup was nice and his curveball was a good put-away pitch.”

The Vikings did cut the deficit to 3-2 when Evan Mutter and Garrett Embree singled in the fourth and Logan Quales drove in both runs with a double down the third base line.

“I’ve played travel ball with him and he can hit the ball and pitch,” Torbett said. “When he’s on at the plate, he’s hitting the ball (hard).”

Science Hill essentially sealed it with a five-run fourth. Gavin Briggs’ two-run single seemed to be the dagger.

“That was a big hit,” Edwards said. “We were looking for one of those and he got one there.”

A.J. Motte was 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs for Science Hill. Landon Smelser was 1-for-1 with two walks and two runs. Briggs and Jack Torbett also drew two walks apiece.

Quales, the Vikings starter, walked four and hit a batter in two-plus innings.