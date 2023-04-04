ABINGDON

The Falcons were one strike away from capturing the Class 3 state title last season before dropping a 6-5 decision to Liberty Christian Academy

The outlook dimmed for this spring when 2022 Class 3 player of the year and Virginia Tech signee Ethan Gibson underwent season-ending arm surgery.

Veteran AHS coach Mark Francisco can rely on proven seniors in second baseman Jack Ferguson (.322, 22 RBIs), first baseman Landon Greer (.304, 19 RBIs) and catcher Luke Bedwell, who hit .283 last season while driving in 16 runs.

Sophomore Braylen Debusk is vying for time at shortstop with freshman Grant Lambert.

Powerful third baseman Jett Humphreys is one of the elite talents in far Southwest Virginia. He hit .350 last season with 28 RBIs while crafting a pitching record of 6-1 with 78 strikeouts and 1.82 ERA.

Sophomore Elijah Parks (.347, 18 RBIs) leads the outfield, where he is joined by sophomore Daniel Fellhauer. Sophomore Beckett Dotson is vying for the other outfield spot with freshman Landon Turman and senior Nick Marshall.

Big freshman Aiden Woods has already displayed a potent bat at designated hitter.

The deep pitching staff also includes Dotson, Turman, Fellhauer, Parks and Ferguson.

So far this season, AHS (2-0, 3-2) has averaged eight runs.

Abingdon (25-3) rolled to the Mountain 7 regular season and tournament titles last season before stopping Christiansburg 3-1 for the Region 3D championship.

The AHS junior varsity also won the 2022 district regular-season and tournament titles.

“This group understood the challenge of trying to replace Cole Lambert and Braiden Mock. But none of us could anticipate losing Ethan, who had arguably the best season in school history,” Francisco said. “We’ve been encouraged by this team’s work ethic and commitment to do things the right way.”

GATE CITY

The Blue Devils (12-15) advanced to the Region 2D championship game last season before falling 6-3 to John Battle. GC then lost 4-3 to Appomattox in the Class 2 quarterfinals.

New coach Austen Arnold must replace Ryan Jessee and Carter Babb, but the starting lineup includes three seniors in outfielder Ethan Fleming (.348), pitcher John Little (3.19 ERA) and first baseman Brendan Cassidy.

Junior Luke Bledsoe (.368) is solid at catcher, while sophomore Zack Depriest has experience on the mound.

Junior Eli McMurray (.364) is at second base, with sophomore Brayden Cox (.387) at shortstop and junior Jude Crawford at third.

Junior Layton Barnett joins Fleming and Depriest in the outfield, while freshman Dakoda McMurray is the designated hitter.

“We’ve got a great group of underclassmen hungry to build off their postseason experience from the past couple years along with a group of talented newcomers who are ready to leave their mark on the program,” Arnold said.

After opening this season with a 13-5 defeat of Sullivan East, GC (0-2, 1-3) dropped three straight games

LEE HIGH

The standouts for the Generals include junior pitcher Chandler Mullins, senior Bryce Moritz, junior Jacob Crouse and senior Caleb Leonard.

Freshman Konner Early is a prospect to watch.

The Generals (6-14) dropped an 11-10 decision to Gate City in first round of the Mountain 7 tournament last season. Lee High then fell 4-1 to Virginia High to Region 2D playoff opener.

Behind a four-hitter from Mullins, Lee High (0-2, 1-3) defeated Rye Cove 9-2 earlier this season.

JOHN BATTLE

The Trojans have a tough act to follow.

With a balanced lineup last season, John Battle (20-9) claimed first Region 2D title since 2012.

The fun run finally ended with a 4-2 loss to Appomattox in the state championship.

Battle’s junior varsity squad also advanced to the Mountain 7 title game.

The good times have continued this season, as the Trojans (2-0, 4-1) have earned district wins against Lee High (14-4) and Ridgeview (9-2).

Sophomores Evan Hankins and Porter Gobble (.410) are two of the top talents in all of Southwest Virginia.

The 6-foot-5 Hankins, who verbally committed to play for University of Tennessee last year, is a left-handed pitcher and power-hitting first baseman.

Gobble, son of head coach Jimmy Gobble, excels as a pitcher and shortstop.

Junior Jackson Gayle is the second baseman, with sophomore Elijah Childress (.335) at third and senior Ryan Mix at designated hitter.

The outfield includes 6-1 junior Gavin Ratliff along with juniors Landon Odum (.360) and Broadie Bailey. Junior J.P. Eades is in the mix at catcher with freshman Caden Sturgill and senior Andrew Cochran.

Hankins, Gobble and junior Noah Sills head up a deep pitching staff that includes Ratliff, junior Caleb Lockhart and sophomore Noah Hill.

“We’re extremely excited,” Coach Gobble said. “This is a fun group of kids to coach, and we’re eager to let them compete. We know what we have to do.”

RIDGEVIEW

Steve Villani, who formerly coached in Texas, is the new boss for the Wolfpack.

Many of the same athletes who guided Ridgeview to success in football and basketball are leaders in baseball.

The senior cast features outfielder Brandon Beavers and third baseman Cannon Hill.

Junior Terran Owens handles shortstop, with senior Elijah Rasnick at first base, freshman Austin Rose at second and senior Blake Baker at catcher.

Seniors Brady Fleming, Hunter Goodman and Nathan Schaffer patrol the outfield with the speedy Beavers.

Versatile Koda Counts is part of a pitching staff that includes Beavers, Hill, Owens and Rose.

The Wolfpack (5-14) lost 11-5 to Wise County Central in the first round of the 2022 Mountain 7 District title.

Ridgeview (2-1, 4-2) has been one of surprise stories in far Southwest Virginia so far this season, with district wins against Wise County Central and Gate City.

“I firmly believe we have a chance to make it out of the Mountain 7 tournament and earn a regional playoff berth,” Villani said. “We return pretty much everybody from last season and we have an outstanding group of underclassmen.”

WISE COUNTY CENTRAL

Senior Robbie Wilson will play a big role for new coach Kelly Foster.

Last season, Wilson posted an 8-0 record on the mound with an earned run average of 2.53. Wilson also hit .328 and excelled as a shortstop.

The other returning starters are senior catcher Braeden Church, sophomore second baseman Nate Wilson, senior left fielder Casey Dotson (.353) and versatile senior center fielder Ashton Bolling, who hit .385 last season while driving in 26 runs.

Senior Dane Elkins is in right field.

The other pitchers are Bolling, Cayden Hayes, sophomore Shawn Phillips and West.

“It’s hard to replace last year’s seniors, but this team has worked harder than any team I’ve been associated with during the off-season,” said Foster, who can rely on eight seniors. “We’re banking that pays off.”

After winning twice in the Mountain 7 District tournament, the Warriors (17-7) edged Richlands 2-1 in the opening round of the Region 2D playoff behind a three-hitter from Wilson. Wise Central lost an 8-7 thriller to Gate City in the second round.

The Warriors (2-1, 4-1) own a pair of district wins over Union this season.

UNION

Five starters return for veteran coach Dave Wyrick and that group will be joined by several promising freshmen.

The veterans include senior catcher Eli Blanton (.262) senior second baseman Espn Evans (.286), senior shortstop John Ryan Hurley (.286), sophomore outfielder Cole Chandler (.294) and sophomore outfielder Sam Whitman.

Seniors Brady Adams and Ryan Gibson have the most pitching experience along with Whitman, who earned three wins last season.

Junior Alex Ireson handles first base, with freshman Keith Chandler at third.

The Bears (8-13) lost 12-4 to John Battle in their Mountain 7 District tournament opener.

Union (1-1, 1-4) collected 12 hits en route to a 10-7 triumph against Lee High earlier this season.

“We had a really good off-season in terms of development and I really like our mix of experience and youth,” Wyrick said. “Our group of seniors has provided the leadership this program needs to turn the corner.”

Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Abingdon

2. John Battle

3. Gate City

4. Wise County Central

5. Ridgeview

6. Union

7. Lee High