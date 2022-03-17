PREP BASEBALL: 2022 Hogoheegee District (plus George Wythe) preview

Last season’s VHSL Class 2 state baseball champions and the 2021 Region 1D titlist reside in the Hogoheegee District, making it perhaps the most compelling league in the state’s smallest classification this spring.

Reclassification has moved Lebanon from Class 2 to Class 1 after the Pioneers went 19-0 last season under veteran coach Doc Adams and won the program’s first state title. Lebanon hasn’t lost a game since June 14, 2019.

Chilhowie is the defending Hogoheegee District regular-season champion and claimed the Region 1D title last season. The Warriors return the Hogo’s player of the year in senior Daniel Hutton.

Holston won the Hogoheegee District tournament last season for the first time in program history and has its ace pitcher back in senior Jordan Ezzell.

“ The district should be competitive from top to bottom,” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson. “Lebanon should be hands down the favorite, but every team seems to have a pitcher that can beat you on any given day. It’s going to be a very interesting year in the Hogo.”

The following is a brief look at each of the district’s six teams as well as Mountain Empire District member George Wythe:

LEBANON

Four guys who started for Lebanon in last season’s 10-1 win over Poquoson in the VHSL Class 2 state championship game return for the Pioneers.

Seth Buchanan (7-0, 1.20 ERA, 54 strikeouts; .411, five doubles last season) is the headliner of that group and will be the ace of the pitching staff. He’ll make the shift from third base to shortstop when he’s not on the mound.

First baseman Nick Belcher, outfielder Zach Hertig and outfielder Dagan Barton are the others with state finals experience. Belcher blasted two home runs in that title-clinching triumph and Barton was the No. 3 pitcher in the rotation a year ago.

Hunter Musick, Jacob Crabtree, Ian Keen, Chance Parker, Jake Stamper, Noah Delp, Nathan Phillips, Carter Hess, Brandon Ratliff, Jake Crabtree, Eli Breeding and Kaden Morrison are new guys expected to step in and step up.

“I like my team,” Lebanon coach Doc Adams said. “Young and hungry. We are challenging each other and make each other better every day.”

Matthew Buchanan (University of Virginia), Preston Steele (King University) and Anthony Houchins (Southwest Virginia Community College) are playing at the next level after helping Lebanon win it all last season.

CHILHOWIE

Reigning Hogoheegee District player of the year Daniel Hutton of Chilhowie was a two-way terror last season, going 7-1 with a 1.29 ERA on the mound and holding opponents to a .183 batting average.

He also manned third base and hit .397 with 23 RBIs.

Catcher D.J. Martin (.309, 13 RBIs), second baseman Clint Goodwin (.367, 10 RBIs, 15 runs), shortstop/pitcher Isaac Booth, outfielder Brandon Bush (.270), infielder Connor Smith and outfielder/pitcher Zac Hall are returning starters.

Hall was the winning pitcher against Eastside in the 2021 Region 1D finals.

Ben Kilbourne, James Nash, Kevin Crewey, Matt Moore, Derrick McGee, Brendan Donnelly, Levi Teaters and Bailey Booher give Chilhowie experience and depth. The Warriors return 93 innings worth of pitching.

Chilhowie finished 12-4-1 last season, won the Hogoheegee District regular-season title, Region 1D championship and the Warriors saw their season end with a 2-0 loss to eventual Class 1 state champ Auburn in the state semifinals.

RURAL RETREAT

The Rural Retreat Indians are the darkhorse in the Hogoheegee District race as they make a run for one of the league’s three Region 1D tournament bids.

Sophomore catcher/pitcher/third baseman Noah Bandrimer, sophomore shortstop/pitcher Caleb Roberts, first baseman Carter Rouse and outfielder Brady Smith are the nucleus of Rural Retreat’s squad.

Wyatt Meek, Garrett Holston, Justin Gilman, Tucker Fontain, Kaiden Atkinson and Isaac Shrader are players expected to produce. Logan Miller, Ben Musser and Jonah Hamman should help too.

Head coach Van Harris reminds his team to “always focus on what is important now” and his squad opened the season with a 3-1 victory over Bland County on Tuesday.

HOLSTON

Holston had some upheaval just before the season began as Bill Moore resigned as head coach with longtime assistant Josh Ezzell taking over at the helm.

The Cavaliers might have a new man in charge, but they have plenty of proven standouts.

Outfielder/pitcher Jordan Ezzell (.325, three home runs, 15 RBIs; 2.54 ERA, 58 strikeouts in 33 innings pitched) and first baseman Brycen Richardson (.343, two home runs, 15 RBIs) were both first-team All-Hogoheegee District selections in 2021.

Ezzell, Richardson (3.08 ERA), Cade Morrison and Caleb Casey will comprise the pitching staff.

Catcher Dustin Bott is also a notable returnee.

Second baseman Brady Statzer, shortstop Noah Tweed, third baseman Dillon Bott, outfielder Ashton Chapin, Colt Millinger, Dalton Campbell and Jake Bott will be key players as well.

PATRICK HENRY

Seth Padgett is in his first season as the head baseball coach at Patrick Henry and he’s found success leading the Rebels’ football program.

After winning regional titles in 2018 and 2019, PH has been in rebuilding mode on the diamond and that trend will likely continue this spring.

Isaac Presley and Kade Gobble were penciled in as two of the team’s top pitchers, but are sidelined with injuries.

Catcher Eric Casey, third baseman/pitcher Connor Kausch and pitcher/shortstop Hamilton Addair are the most notable returnees for the Rebels.

First baseman Carter Lester, pitcher/outfielder Holden Belcher, pitcher/second baseman Alex Brown, outfielder/pitcher Max Owens and outfielder Joseph Wolfe are other names to remember.

NORTHWOOD

Catcher Nick Prater, shortstop Seth DeBusk, outfielder/pitcher Chaz Cassell and third baseman/pitcher Owen Doane are the cornerstones for Northwood.

DeBusk was a first-team All-Hogoheegee District selection after hitting .381 with an on-base percentage of .519, Prater (.300) was a second-team honoree with Doane (.302) and Cassell being honorable mention picks.

Caleb Johnson (.260) is also a returnee. Lucas VanDeest, Chris Salyer, Skylar Thompson, Landon Wyatt, Bryson Taylor, Drew Cardwell, Denim Kirk and Richard Gonzalez will also contribute.

Pitching is a strength with Cassell, Doane, Prater and Johnson expected to log valuable innings.

The Panthers finished 5-8-1 last season, posting a 10-5 first-round win over Patrick Henry in the Hogoheegee District tournament before a gut-wrenching, season-ending 9-8 semifinal loss to archrival Chilhowie.

“ Entering this season we are looking to build off some of the success we had last season,” said Northwood coach Austin Robbins. “Last year’s team laid the foundation for Northwood baseball and I look for this group to take the next step in the process. We have several key players returning this season and will look to them for leadership. This group has been working hard day in and day out and I expect to put a quality product on the field this season.”

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

GEORGE WYTHE

After losing 12 of the 13 games it played last season, George Wythe should be an improved squad.

Tandom Smith (.364 batting average last season), Luke Jollay (.359), Colton Green (.333), Sebastian Gomez (.286), Landon Bennett (.278), Owen Repass (.242), Austin Repass (.211), Brady Walters, Logan Mullins and T.J. Pulliam are back in the fold.

Ben Jollay missed last season with an injury, but homered and tallied four RBIs on Tuesday in GW’s 11-6 season-opening loss to Marion.

Jason Lawson, Zach Moore and Tyler Terry will also be counted on to contribute.

“ We are still young, said GW coach Donnie Gamble. “But with a year under our belt, let’s see what these young men can do.”

Hogoheegee District

Preseason Coaches Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. Lebanon (5) 25

2. Chilhowie (1) 19

3. Rural Retreat 16

4. Holston 15

5. Patrick Henry 8

6. Northwood 7

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.