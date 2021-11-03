PREP 2D VOLLEYBALL: Virginia High, Union claim Region 2D titles

TAZEWELL, Va. – The Virginia High girls and Union boys raced away with the Region 2D cross country titles on Wednesday at Lincolnshire Park.

Virginia High sophomore Myra Kariuki finished fourth to guide the Bearcats to the girls team title with 32 points. The Bearcats had four of the top 14 runners in the race.

John Battle, which had six of the top 16 finishers, finished second with 43 points, followed by Tazewell with 69. Gate City was fourth with 89 points.

The top three teams and the top five individuals not on those teams in both the boys and girls races advanced to the VHSL Cross Country State Championships on Nov. 13 at Green Hill Park in Salem.

Tazewell’s one-two punch of Abigail Rhudy and Lauren Keene were first and second in the girls’ meet. Rhudy ran the course in 19:55.87 with Keene finishing in 21.10.40.

The rest of the top five included Wise County Central’s Lydia Slemp (21:34.07), Kariuki (22:36.00) and Kendall Jarvis (23:11.09) of John Battle.

Graham’s Lauren Pearce earned a state berth by finishing sixth with a personal record time of 23:21.19 despite falling on the hilly course.